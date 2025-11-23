Police arrests Social Media content creator in Edo for false alarm ,deception

…Charges her to court

…Warns public against creating false and inciting content

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a woman popularly known as “Madam Oil Rice,” who recently circulated a false claim on social media alleging that she was kidnapped along Upper Sakponba Road in Benin and later rescued by Police operatives who purportedly detained her at Akpata Police Station and collected the sum of Ten Thousand Naira as bail (N10,000.00).

This was stated in a press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Moses Joe Yamu and made available to Journalists in Benin, the state capital.

CSP Yamu, who disclosed that following the report, the Command immediately commenced an investigation into the matter, discovered that the entire story was completely fabricated and deliberate.

According to him, “During interrogation, the 24-year-old female suspect, Osarobo Omoyemen, confessed that she staged the incident solely to generate online content and attract followers to her TikTok page.

It was also discovered that she deleted an earlier video in which an accomplice in the background was appealing to viewers to follow her page, clearly exposing the motive behind the false alarm.

”The content was not only misleading but capable of inciting hostility against the Police and triggering unnecessary tension within the state.

“The suspect has been identified, arrested, and charged in court on Thursday 20th November 2025 for prosecution. Efforts are ongoing to arrest her accomplices to ensure they face the full weight of the law.

This action is intended to serve as a deterrent to others who may attempt to misuse social media to create panic or disrupt public peace.”

While emphasizing that the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety, peace and security of all residents of Edo State, CSP Yamu said that Edo State Police Command strongly warns against the creation and circulation of fake news capable of disturbing the peace and security of the state.

“Members of the public are advised to verify information before sharing and to refrain from acts that may mislead the public or undermine the efforts of security agencies,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2