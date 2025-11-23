Ozubulu fire incident not caused by armed criminals but auto accident -Anambra Police

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command Sunday, denied and dismissed with the wave of the hand the purported attack on a tanker laden with fuel at Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government area, which resulted in the tanker being engulfed by fire, stating that the fire outbreak was as a result of head-on collision by the tanker and scores of other vehicles.

The police command was reacting based on reports in social media that the fire outbreak was as a result of attack by criminal group stating that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of 21st November 2025, when a tanker truck laden with PMS (fuel) collided with a Toyota Corolla car.

According to a release by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), “The collision caused the tanker to burst into flames, resulting in the complete burning of both vehicles and some nearby shops.

“Regrettably, a tricycle (Keke) within the area of impact was also engulfed by the fire, and the rider was fatally burned.

“The Command has since initiated an investigation to establish the identities of the drivers and take other necessary actions.

However, the Command strongly frowns at individuals and groups using this unfortunate incident to spread panic, fear, and tension in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc mnips PhD, has ordered a probe into the social media publication to identify and unmask the handler responsible for spreading the fake and misleading report.

“The Anambra State Police Command reassures the public of its commitment to ensuring accurate information flow, maintaining public safety, and preventing the spread of misinformation,” Ikenga stated.

