OGTAN Lagos Zone hosts 4th annual dinner night and award ceremony November 28

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), Lagos Zone, will host its 4th annual dinner night and award ceremony on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Grace Garden, off Admiralty road Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, commencing at 5:00 PM.

This flagship event will convene prominent leaders, professionals, and institutions across the oil, gas, and energy training value chain to celebrate excellence, strengthen partnerships, and explore how innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) can reshape Nigeria’s energy training ecosystem for the future.

The theme of the event is “Reshaping the Future of Energy Training Sector in Nigeria through Innovation and Artificial Intelligence”

Delivering the keynote address will be Prof. Lere Baale, Chief Executive Officer, Business School Netherlands, Nigeria, an accomplished leadership expert who will share insights on driving transformation in the energy workforce through technology, innovation, and adaptive learning models.

Distinguished guests expected at the event include representatives of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Seplat Energy, Heritage Oil and Gas, Saipem, Nigeria LNG (NLNG), Owei Links Group, and Umigini Asset Management (a subsidiary of Midwestern Oil and Gas), among others.

The National President of OGTAN, members of the National Executive Council, and all Lagos Zone members will also be in attendance to mark this important occasion.

Speaking ahead of the event, the Chairman of OGTAN Lagos Zone, Coach Daniel Thomas, PhD, stated:“The 4th annual dinner is more than a celebration, it’s a strategic dialogue on the future of human capacity development in Nigeria’s energy industry. Through innovation and artificial intelligence, we are redefining how training, competence, and knowledge transfer can empower the next generation of professionals and sustain local content growth.”

The evening will feature a keynote session, award presentations, networking opportunities, and entertainment celebrating industry excellence and collaboration.

The 2025 dinner and award ceremony is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors: Nexus Oil and Gas, Ocean Global, Nivafer, Hypros, Hybrid HSE, Richardson Oil and Gas, Energy Training Center, and DORET Technologies Ltd, among others.

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) is the recognized umbrella body for training and educational service providers in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, under the supervision of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB). OGTAN is committed to promoting excellence, innovation, and the standardization of human capital development in the oil, gas, and energy sectors in alignment with international best practices.

