NPAN raises alarm over Nigeria’s heightened insecurity

.Mourns killing of Brig-Gen, Musa Uba

.As publisher of The Guardian Newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru emerges new President

IBRAHIM QUADRI, Deputy News Editor

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed deep regret over heightened insecurity in the country and condemned the killings of senior military officers and the abduction of yet another set of school girls.

NPAN made its stand known during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025 in Lagos, marked by crucial discussions on the state of the nation, media responsibility, and the election of a new executive council.

The Association urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of Brigadier-General Musa Uba to ensure national lessons are learned and accountability is established.

NPAN emphasized the necessity for decisive government action to address economic hardship and stabilise the security situation across all the six geo-political zones.

Also, the Association reviewed the economy, commending the government’s structural reforms while also expressing concern that the removal of petrol subsidy and the removal of arbitrage through the unification of the forex windows had exposed citizens to severe economic hardship.

The Association called on the government to take steps to mitigate the impact of economic reforms by effectively managing inflation.

NPAN called on the three tiers of government to rein in the high costs of governance and corruption.

On tax reforms, NPAN took note of the concerns expressed about it.

While acknowledging the potential positive impact of broadening the tax net, the Association called for improved public awareness and advised that additional revenues should be managed transparently and used to improve citizens’ welfare.

It reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, expressing concerns over the shrinking democratic space and threats to the multi-party democratic system.

The Association highlighted the foundational importance of free and fair elections, an independent judiciary and the rule of law to a functional democracy.

It reiterated the vital role of the media in holding the government accountable and expressed deep concerns over the inadequate regulation of online media platforms.

NPAN reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, publisher of The Guardian newspaper, has been elected NPAN President, with Mr. Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay, as Deputy President. The former Treasurer and publisher of Daily Times, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, was elected Vice President, and Ahmed I. Shekarau, Group CEO of Trust Media, was elected Treasurer.

The Chairman of PUNCH, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, retains her post as Secretary, while the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, formerly Assistant Secretary, Azu Ishiekwene, was redesignated Organising Secretary.

Dr. (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, retained her post as Publicity Secretary. Mr. Ayodele Aminu, Managing Director of The Telegraph newspaper, and Prince Dennis Sami, publisher of Pilot, also retained their positions as ex officio members; while the Chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, was elected as an ex officio member.

Malam Kabiru Yusuf, chairman of Media Trust, who completed his second term as President and was commended for his exemplary leadership and service, is now a member of the NPAN Board of Trustees.

The meeting commenced with a solemn moment of silence in memory of the late Dan Agbese, a veteran journalist, a co-founder of Newswatch Magazine and a committed member of the Association.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2