NNPC/Seplat JV Commissions, Hands Over Power System/Underground Cabling Project to NCDMB

The NNPC/Seplat Joint Venture commissioned and formally handed over a fully integrated Power System and Underground Cabling Project to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) at the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industrial Parks Scheme (NOGAPS 1) in Odukpani, Cross River State.

Senior officials from the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU), and NCDMB, gathered for the ceremony, which marked the deivery of one of the most advanced power distribution systems built under the NOGAPS initiative.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of SEPNU, Mr. Oladotun Isiaka, represented by the company’s General Manager, Corporate Services, Mrs. Emoh Udobong-Ntia, said the project represents “a story of partnership, progress and shared commitment to sustainably grow the Nigerian hydrocarbon industry.”

He described the system as an advanced, multi-layered infrastructure designed for long-term industrial readiness. “This is not just a single power project. It is an enabling system comprising of multiple project layers including a modern switchgear building, 19 packaged substations, over 27 kilometres of medium-voltage cabling, SCADA-enabled smart power systems and synchronized backup generators, to guarantee uninterrupted operations,” he said.

He further emphasized that the success of the project demonstrates the NNPC/Seplat JV’s commitment to building local capacity, enhancing infrastructure reliability and empowering indigenous participation across Nigeria’s hydrocarbon value chain.

Representing the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Board’s Manager, Properties, Mr. Taridouye Gagariga, delivered the keynote address at the event. He emphasized the strategic importance of power infrastructure and thanked SEPNU for the driving the project by introducing power to NOGAPS – “Power drives an economy, and we thank Seplat Energy for commissioning power to the park.”

He stated that the vision of NCDMB is “to create an enabling environment for growth which the NOGAPS visualizes.”

On the future of the initiative, he added: “This is not the end but just the beginning of more Joint Venture in achieving the vision the NCDMB has for the oil and gas park.”

He subsequently led the ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony.

In his closing remarks, the Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, Engr. Seyi Omotuwa, said the industrial park will create significant opportunities for local empowerment and development and help reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported industrial components. He remarked that the underground power installation “brings the park closer to global standards,” adding that: “In this industry excellence is not optional and SEPNU’s work reinforces what partnership should look like.”

With today’s commissioning and handover, NOGAPS Odukpani moves closer to becoming a fully functional industrial hub—energizing local participation, attracting investment and reinforcing Nigeria’s competitive position in the oil and gas value chain.

The Nigerian Oil and Gas Park Scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at creating purpose-built industrial parks across the country to support in-country manufacturing for the oil and gas sector. The scheme promotes local capacity development, encourages technology transfer, and fosters sustainable industrial growth.