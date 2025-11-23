NLNG Hosts NCDMB, Others in Stakeholders’ Retreat, Commits to Deepening Collaboration

NLNG, in a week-long programme, hosted the leadership of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and other key leaders of the Nigerian oil and gas industry at its 2025 Nigerian Content Stakeholders’ Retreat held at Finima, Bonny Island, Rivers State.

At the retreat, the Company recommitted to expanding partnerships that empower indigenous capacity, enterprises and communities across the nation’s energy value chain to deepen Nigerian Content beyond compliance.

The commitment was the highlight of the 2025 Nigerian Content Stakeholders Retreat and Appreciation Night. The annual event, themed “Deepening Stakeholders’ Collaboration for Sustainable Economic Development,” brought together senior industry executives, regulators, and local content champions for reflection and recognition of excellence within the Nigerian Content space.

At the Appreciation Night, Olakunle Osobu, NLNG Deputy Managing Director, remarked that NLNG’s vision for Nigerian Content was anchored on leadership, impact, and legacy. He stated that the Company was complying with local content mandates and setting new benchmarks for value creation across the energy landscape.

According to him, NLNG was deliberately investing in the growth of indigenous capacity, technology, and enterprises to ensure that Nigerian participation becomes a driver of innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable national prosperity.

“Our journey in Nigerian Content is about creating opportunities, and not just about meeting regulatory thresholds; building capacity, and enabling growth that endures, through collaboration with the NCDMB and our industry partners. We will continue to empower local enterprises and expand participation across the energy value chain,” Osobu stated.

In his address, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by Engr. Abayomi Bamidele, Director, Capacity Building lauded NLNG for sustaining the Stakeholders’ Retreat as a forum that promotes open dialogue, collaboration, and shared growth within the industry. He added that the Stakeholders’ Retreat provides an opportunity for both organisations to deepen their collaboration beyond Nigerian content compliance and accomplish the business objectives of NLNG.

He noted that both organisations have implemented projects jointly and successfully, including the Service Level Agreement (SLA), Technical Working Group (TWG) and staff secondment. He added that these projects are ample evidence that a regulator and operating company can sustain a symbiotic relationship that is beneficial to their operations and wider economy..

He commended NLNG for the laudable strides it recorded in the execution of the Train 7 project and the tangible local content contributions to the economy and urged the Company to deliver on other strategic initiatives to stamp its imprint on the industry and set example for other organisations.

The retreat began with a movie premier and opened formally with a community contractors capacity development programme. It was followed by a mini exhibition for Bonny community vendors, tour of Train 7 project site, social activities and sporting competition between NCDMB and NLNG teams. The mini-exhibition gave opportunities to local entrepreneurs to showcase their products, innovations, and capabilities to industry players. The initiative, in collaboration with NCDMB, formed part of NLNG’s continuing effort to empower local suppliers and boost the Bonny Island economy.