Nigeria hosts its first Cultural Dog Exhibition as “Paws of Heritage NDBU2025” show makes history

The Paws of Heritage Dog Show, organized by King’s Dog Club in collaboration with the Nigeria Dog Breeders Union (NDBU), has officially made history as Nigeria’s first-ever cultural dog exhibition, attracting widespread recognition both locally and internationally. Held in Magboro, the event brought together dog enthusiasts to celebrate the fusion of tradition, community, and canine excellence.

At this groundbreaking exhibition, dogs appeared dressed in traditional Nigerian attire, proudly representing Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and other cultural identities. Handlers also wore matching native outfits, creating a striking visual celebration of culture and companionship.

Several major awards highlighted the day’s activities. The Best in Show title was awarded to a Lhasa, recognized for its outstanding obedience and ability to follow instructions with precision. The Best in Breed accolade went to a Snowline German Shepherd, while the award for Best Culturally Dressed Dog was claimed by a Pug whose matching Yoruba agbada outfit, paired with its handler, captivated the crowd.

Another memorable moment was the presentation of the Best Young Promising Dog Breeder Award, given to a young girl named Treasure, whose passion for dogs and enthusiasm for learning impressed both judges and spectators.

The show’s atmosphere was further energized by live music performances, cultural games, interactive activities, and colorful photo sessions that made the event enjoyable for families, dog lovers, and visitors.

The exhibition also drew praise from the international canine community. Mrs. Claudia Galeotti of the ICDB Dog Show in Italy described the event as groundbreaking. In her translated message, she said:

> “How nice… It’s the first time ever that I’ve seen a photo of a Best in Show with people of colour, with clothes and backgrounds typical of their country. I find it wonderful. A step forward for humanity and a great merit for those who know how to make a difference. I’m referring to him—the President of the WDF—who deserves all my respect and is showing everyone what leadership is worth.”

Warm messages of appreciation were also received from the President of the Kennel Club Algeria, the President of the World Dog Federation, Kennel Club Colombia, the WDF African Union, and several other international kennel bodies, all applauding NDBU for advancing canine culture and organized dog exhibitions in Nigeria.

Organizers expressed gratitude to King’s Dog Club, NDBU officials, participants, and supporters who played key roles in making the event a success.

With Paws of Heritage setting a new cultural standard for dog shows in the country, the Nigerian canine community now looks forward to the NDBU National Dog Show 2026, which promises an even more remarkable experience.

Story by Peter dpkennel naijahitplay

