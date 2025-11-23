NDLEA intercepts meth, cocaine consignments in machine cylinders, auto parts at Lagos airport

.Launches heavy crackdown on DTOs nationwide: arrests 9 kingpins; recovers tons of illicit drugs in flight boarding pass, others

In a blistering crackdown on drug trafficking organisations across the country, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled no fewer than six syndicates leading to the seizure of tons of assorted illicit drugs and the arrest of nine kingpins in a series of intelligence-led interdiction operations.

In one of such operations, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 18th November 2025 arrested two members of a drug trafficking organization in Onitsha, Anambra state when they showed up to take delivery of 5.40 kilograms of methamphetamine; 10.70 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis; 16grams of cocaine; 200grams of phenacetin; 200grams of methcathinone and 100grams of caffeine concealed in pressure machine cylinders imported from South Africa.

According to a statement by the Agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, the first to show up at a logistics company in Onitsha for the collection of the consignments was 30-year-old electrical appliances dealer Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu who was promptly arrested while shortly after, another member of the syndicate 51-year-old South Africa returnee Christopher Michael Ndibuisi, showed up and was equally arrested.

The consignments had arrived the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja-Lagos with airway bill number 118-12882973, arriving from South Africa on a Tag-Angola flight on 13th November 2025 and was immediately seized based on credible intelligence. A follow up sting operation was thereafter organized in Onitsha, Anambra state where the recipients: Uzochukwu and Ndibuisi were arrested.

In another operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on Thursday 20th November intercepted a brake servo automobile part used to conceal 48 pellets and a block of cocaine

with a gross weight of 2.30 kilograms packed among other auto parts going to Gabon.

Following the arrest of a freight agent Ameh Solomon who presented the consignment for export, a follow up at ASMPDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo Lagos led to the arrest of an auto parts dealer Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface.

In Kogi state, NDLEA operatives on Monday 17th November intercepted a trailer conveying 4,700 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis at Kabba. Three suspects: Solomon Dauda, Friday Garba and Daniel Danladi accompanying the consignment were arrested while a follow up operation in Jos, Plateau state on Friday 21st November led to the arrest of the kingpin who owns the trailer and the illicit drug consignment, Marcus Danladi Dan Mangu.

A couple: 55-year-old Onun Okoi Okpotum and his wife 52-year-old Itam Okoi Okpotum were on Wednesday 19th November arrested at their warehouse located at 13 Park road, Ugep Yakur LGA, Cross River state where 362 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 4,706 kilograms were recovered.

In Edo state, two ladies: Praise Nwogu, 19, and Ebong Emem Oghosa, 25, who specialize in the production and online sale of brownies laced with illicit drugs were on Saturday 22nd November arrested in Benin city. At the point of their arrest, Praise Nwogu, was found with 12 plates and a cup of drug-laced brownies laced while Ebong Emem Oghosa, was nabbed with 76grams of skunk, 1.5grams of Colorado and drug-laced brownies. A raid at Ososo village, Akoko Edo LGA, on Tuesday 18th November led to the arrest of 35-year-old Shedrack Aminu, who was found with 59kg skunk.

Operatives on patrol along Enugu/Onitsha road, Enugu on Wednesday 19th November intercepted a suspect Chinoso Emmanuel Monday, 24, conveying 10.1kg skunk; 105,600 pills of tramadol 250mg, 225mg and 100mg as well as 700 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 3000 rounds of live ammunition.

In Kebbi state, 13,155 bottles of codeine-based syrup were evacuated from a warehouse located at Dole-Kaina, Dandi LGA, while a 23-year-old suspect Umar Adamu was arrested with 12,548 pills of opioids concealed in paracetamol containers heading to a Boko Haram enclave in Minok area of Borno state on Friday 21st November.

Two suspects: Anthony Mercy, 40, and Sunday Augustine, 39, were on Monday 17th November arrested with 430.5kg by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abaji- Abuja expressway in the FCT, while Samson Dafe, 47, was arrested at Dikko junction, Kaduna road, Tafa LGA, Niger state on Tuesday 18th November conveying 85,100 pills of opioids and 5,456 bottles of codeine syrup in his Sharon vehicle marked ABJ 114 BV.

The premises of a suspect Sani Mohammed in Anguwan Makera Kuta, Shiroro LGA was on Thursday 20th November raided with 437 blocks of compressed skunk weighing 471.8 kilograms recovered.

In Lagos, a suspect Usman Ayoola Adegoke was arrested in connection with the seizure of 139 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 71kg at an apartment in Lekki while a lady Oluchi Celestine was on Tuesday 18th November nabbed in Lekki with 2.6kg Colorado packaged in branded containers and some concealed in flight boarding cards.

Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives supported by some military personnel on Monday 17th November raided the notorious Peti illicit drug enclave, Lagos Island where 385 kilograms of skunk, Loud and Colorado were recovered and two suspects arrested.

No less than 163,200 capsules of tramadol 225mg were also recovered in another operation at a motor park in Maza Maza area of Lagos.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitization lecture to students and staff of Baptist High School, Ilero, Oyo state; St. Michael Anglican Primary School, Afuye Epe, Lagos; Government Day Senior and Junior Secondary School, Kurami, Katsina; Women Day Secondary, Kontogora, Niger state; Government Day Secondary School, Takatuku, Sokoto; St. Paul’s College, Eke, Enugu; and Iwoye Area Community High School, Iwoye, Ogun state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MMIA, Lagos, Kogi, Edo, Cross River, Enugu, Kebbi, Niger, Borno and FCT Commands for the various successful operations, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.

Justifying the current heavy crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates, Marwa said the coming festive season is usually a period often exploited by criminal elements, hence the Agency has decided to launch a relentless offensive on drug trafficking cartels across the nation. “The coming weeks present both an opportunity and a challenge. Drug cartels may attempt to increase their illegal activities, seeking to profit during the busy holiday period. We must not, and we will not, let down our guard”, he added.

