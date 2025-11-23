Its not yet end of the road for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, says Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State Dr Alex Otti, has assured that the unfortunate conviction of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not the end of road for him, adding that there is still hope for his release.

In a statement, he personally signed and made available to Newsmen in Umuahia, he says,”on Thursday, November 20, 2025, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja found our son and a citizen of the state, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of terrorism-related offences and subsequently sentenced him to life imprisonment.

“Without doubt, this development has broken a lot of our people and created an atmosphere of shock and sorrow in Abia and beyond.

“It would be recalled that in September 2017, when soldiers invaded the family home of Mazi Kanu, leading to destruction of property and loss of lives, I immediately and strongly condemned that avoidable act and appealed that dialogue should henceforth be explored as the best approach to resolving the IPOB issue.

“Eight days after that military onslaught at Afaraukwu Umuahia, specifically on September 25, 2017, I wrote a piece on my Thisday Column captioned ” Operation Python Dance: Killing a Fly With a Sledge Hammer”. I condemned that invasion and the killings that followed once again, and offered extensively well-thought-out views and suggestions I felt could help de-escalate tension and unite the nation if the then federal government was willing to pay attention to those views.

“This is because I recognise that leadership requires emotional intelligence, restraint and tolerance rather than force and violence.

“I still strongly believe that the poor management of the IPOB issue at the incubation stage created the problem we have today, hence we cannot allow it to linger and create a bigger monstrous situation for us.

“While the trial that led to this conviction lasted, I personally engaged the authorities at the highest level, starting from December 22, 2023, on an alternative resolution strategy.

I must state that some agreements were made that were dependent on quick dispensation of the matter at the federal high court. Unfortunately, the matter dragged until this time.

“I am confident that judgement having been delivered, the alternative resolution will now kick in.

It is instructive that this strategy was explained to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu when I visited him while he was in the DSS Custody earlier in the year.

“While Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is free to appeal his conviction, I’m happy to inform you that I have activated and will continue to work on the already agreed strategy until his freedom is secured.

” I’m also happy to collaborate with other well-meaning Nigerians who genuinely want this problem resolved, to push for his freedom through the same diplomacy and dialogue with the federal government, which, though did not create the problem, but can courageously and compassionately solve it and take the credit.

“I’ll like to use this opportunity to appeal to our people to remain calm and refrain from utterances and actions capable of stoking fear, violence and insecurity and may negatively affect the outcome of the engagements we are already having.

I have no doubt that with the assurances I have received from the Federal Government, a resolution is in sight and Mazi Kanu will receive his freedom.

“May I also caution politicians who have positioned themselves to play petty and dirty politics with the travails of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to jettison the idea, and rather work with us to secure his freedom”

He further assured the people of his unwavering resolve and commitment to genuinely solving this problem with wisdom, high-level dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to ensuring that genuine peace returns to the South East.

