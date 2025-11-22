UNIPORT Reconstitutes UIL Board To Drive Revenue Growth, Institutional Development

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has taken a significant step towards enhancing it’s financial sustainability with the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of UNIPORT Investments Limited (UIL).

The new Board, inaugurated by University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, is chaired by Chief Kadilo Kabari, a respected traditional ruler in Rivers State and member of the UNIPORT Governing Council.

Other members of the Board include; the University Registrar, Dr. Gloria Chindah; the Bursar, Dr. Godspower Obah; the Librarian, Prof. Helen Emasealu; Council Representative, Prof. Glory Amadi, the Head of Legal Unit, Barr. Inko Tariah, Secretary/Legal Adviser, while the Managing Director, Prof. Micah Leyira, will be joined by representatives from the Senate and congregation.

Inaugurating the Board, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Georgewill charged them to embrace teamwork and deliver results that meet the expectations of both Management and the Governing Council, assuring them of full cooperation from the management.

Public Relations Officer of the University, Dr. Sam Kpenu in a statement made available to newsmen said the primary objective of the Board is to strengthen governance, increase revenue, and promote institutional growth, in line with the recommendations of the Presidential White Paper/Visitation Panel Report and decisions of the 17th Governing Council.

According to the statement, the UIL is also expected to operate as a private-sector-driven revenue generator, overseeing all business concerns of the University and ensuring financial autonomy.

The statement disclosed that, “The 17th Governing Council, led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, recently directed the University Management to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the White Paper and to revitalize Uniport Investments Limited.”

Responding, Chief Kadilo Kabari thanked the Council and Management for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to drive reforms to transform the operational efficiency and revenue contribution of the University’s business ventures under the UIL Board.

He also expressed confidence in the Managing Director and the calibre of Board members, noting their readiness to hit the ground running following the inauguration.