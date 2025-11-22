Plateau:15 Tincity Metro 2.0 Buses ready for operation as over 2.5m passengers enjoy reliable, affordable mobility- Gwott

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Group Managing Director of the Plateau Express Services Limited, Samuel Gwott has disclosed that all is set for the release of the 15 Metro Buses acquired by Governor Caleb Mutfwang administration for public usage.

The Group Managing Director, in an interview with Daily Champion on Friday in Jos the Plateau State capital, disclosed the launch of Tincity Metro 2.0 marks a transformational milestone for public transportation in Plateau State.

He confirmed that built on the success of its first phase—where over 2.5 million passengers benefitted from reliable and affordable mobility—this new upgrade introduces technology-driven features that make commuting faster, smarter, and more seamless for everyday users.

He attributed the transformational milestone in the transport sector to the leadership prowess of Governor Mutfwang, saying, “Tincity Metro 2.0 is part of an ambitious plan to modernize the urban transport ecosystem and reduce the daily challenges faced by commuters across the metropolis.”

According to Gwot, “Public transport in Nigeria is evolving, and Plateau State is choosing to lead—not follow.

Tincity Metro 2.0 exists to solve: Long queues and delays in card purchase with virtual cards and online top-up. Passengers now bypass physical queues entirely.

“Difficulty tracking bus arrivals and routes: the new app provides real-time bus tracking, estimated arrival times, and route maps.

Limited payment channels. Commuters can now access multiple payment options, including digital wallets and virtual cards.

“Need for expanded mobility coverage, new routes broaden access across key economic, residential, healthcare, and educational corridors.

This upgrade reflects a simple truth: urban mobility must be accessible, smart, and people-centered”, he noted.

Highlighting some of the innovations with regard to the operational schedules, the MD Plateau Express Service said that, expanded routes under Metro 2.0: the new phase introduced strategic route expansions, including:Kugiya Market → JUTH Terminus → Mararaban Jama’a Rayfield → Dogon Karfe.

Adding that new routes coming monthly as fleet grows.”These routes were selected based on commuter demand patterns, economic importance, and population density.”

He further explained that the new card now comes with: enhanced durability, modern design NFC compatibility better tap-and-go response time as the first-time user incentives to encourage onboarding and digital adoption:

“BUY A VIRTUAL CARD & GET ₦1,000 FREE TOP-UP” A limited promotional offer to reward early adopters.”

He also outlined some of the benefits which includes: zero need for physical queues digital access simplifies everything, transparent, predictable mobility track buses and avoid waiting under harsh weather.

Others are secure and cashless transactions, no risk of overpayment or lost change, faster onboarding for new customers. Virtual cards are instant, expanded access to essential routes: Hospitals, markets, work hubs, schools, and entertainment centers.

Cheaper alternative to private transport Reliable fare structure tailored for affordability.

