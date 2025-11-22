Number of students kidnapped from Niger Catholic schools rises to 303

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says the

number of students and pupils abducted by terrorists from St Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, has increased from 227 to 315

The latest figure comprises 303 students and 12 teachers, making a total of 315 people.

This update was released by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State chapter, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori.

He said another round of

verification exercise and a final census carried out by the church showed that 303 students and pupils were actually kidnapped and not 215 as earlier claimed.

He, however, said the number of teachers kidnapped still remains 12.

“After we left the school at Papiri, we decided to make calls, conduct a verification exercise, and make further inquiries on those we had thought escaped successfully, only to discover that 88 more students were also captured after they tried to escape.

“Our attention was drawn when some parents, whose children we had thought escaped the attack, came asking about their children.

“We became curious, and that was when we conducted a census and discovered that they were abducted,” the cleric, who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese said.

He stated the total number of pupils and students is 629, with 430 in primary and 199 in secondary school as at the time of the kidnap incident.

The cleric refuted claims that the school had been given prior warning by the government, calling it “propaganda” and an attempt to shift blame.

“It is very pertinent we address the issue of prior warnings from either the government or security agencies as peddled in some quarters.

“I just returned to the village tonight after visiting the school, where I also met with parents of the children to assure them that we are working with the government and security agencies to ensure our children are rescued and brought back safely.

“However, I was met with what I term ‘propaganda’ that the school had been given prior warning by the government through a circular.

“That is not true. We did not receive any circular. It must be an afterthought and a way to shift blame.

“In the past, around 2022, when we heard rumours of security challenges, we did not hesitate—we shut down immediately.

“Is it only when there is a circular from the government asking us to shut down that we will obey?”

He also stated that the school is owned by the Catholic Diocese and not by any individual, adding that none of the Reverend Sisters travelled to Abuja as was alleged.

The cleric said: “Whoever made that misleading statement should know that it is a false allegation and should either withdraw it or provide proof and evidence.

“We asked the Education Secretary if he received a circular; he said no. We asked if he was asked to send any to us; he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed; he also said no.

“Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel they sent it.

“We also asked the National Association of Private Schools; they did not get any such circular.

“They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago. That is also not true, we are law-abiding.”