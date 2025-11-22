NUC sounds alarm on misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria

… As 32 institutions identified as ‘Degree Mills’ in Nigeria

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has raised concerns over the increasing misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria, with many individuals and institutions involved in the practice.

Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, Executive Secretary of NUC, disclosed this while speaking on the issue, highlighting that the trend poses a significant threat to the integrity of Nigerian universities and the value of genuine academic qualifications.

According to Professor Ribadu, honorary doctorate degrees are meant to recognize the outstanding service or achievements of individuals. However, many recipients have been misusing these awards, with some even obtaining them from unaccredited and illegal institutions.

The NUC investigation revealed that 32 institutions are operating as honorary doctorate degree mills, including 10 unaccredited foreign universities, 4 unlicensed local universities, 15 professional bodies without degree-awarding powers, and 3 other non-degree-awarding institutions.

The findings are particularly concerning as they indicate widespread non-compliance with the Keffi Declaration of 2012, a policy agreed upon by Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities to regulate the award of honorary doctorate degrees.

The declaration prohibits the award of honorary degrees to serving public officials and cautions recipients against using the title “Dr” without proper disclosure.

Professor Ribadu emphasized that using the title “Dr” based on an honorary degree without clarification amounts to false representation, which is punishable under various fraud-related laws in Nigeria.

He noted that this trend not only undermines the hard work of scholars but also diminishes public trust in the education system.

To address these issues, the NUC has developed a national guideline for the award and use of honorary doctorate degrees, which will soon be published.

The Commission plans to collaborate with law enforcement and other government agencies to clamp down on honorary degree mills.

The NUC has clarified that only approved universities (either public or private) are eligible to award honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria.

Recipients of these awards are allowed to use the nomenclature, such as Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) or the title D. Litt. (h.c.) at the end of their names, but they must refrain from using the title “Dr,” which is reserved for PhD holders and medical personnel.

Additionally, they are not permitted to use the honorary doctorate degree to practice as scholars or professionals, supervise research, or oversee administrative units.

The NUC is calling on all stakeholders, government agencies, and the public to support efforts to restore the dignity and integrity of honorary degrees in Nigeria. “Let us defend the dignity of Nigerian higher education,” Professor Ribadu urged.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2