NRC constitutes anti-corruption unit to ensure probity

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation Dr Kayode Opeifa has restated his commitment to the building of a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability within the corporation’s workplace.

Dr Opeifa stated this on Friday at the inauguration of the newly reconstituted Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

“Today marks another strong step in our collective journey to building a culture of integrity, transparency and accountability within our corporation.

I appreciate the presence and support of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), especially our Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, whose partnership continues to strengthen our internal governance structure,” Dr Opeifa said.

According to the NRC Managing Director, as the Corporation’s operational footprint expands, so does the need for strong ethical standards and internal controls.

He said the Nigerian Railway Corporation is experiencing a new phase of growth, modernisation, and increased public engagement.

Dr Opeifa, who was excited at the inauguration of the reconstituted agency, said that the unit would serve as the corporation’s watchdog that must continue to meet the highest standards in service delivery, procurement processes, financial management, staff conduct, and general corporate governance.

According to him, ACTU established by the ICPC, is not just a statutory requirement; it is a strategic instrument for preventing corruption, promoting transparency, and strengthening public confidence across all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He therefore charged the newly inaugurated ACTU members to promote ethical values and transparency across all departments, drive compliance with extant rules, regulations, and operational guidelines, ensuring timely reporting of violations and gaps where such exist, champion awareness activities that enlighten staff about Anti-Corruption obligations and work closely, respectfully and professionally with ICPC at all times.

“The management will provide a work environment where accountability thrives and where officer understands that corruption, misconduct, and unethical behaviours have no place in the NRC of today,” Dr Opeifa added.

In his address at the inauguration, the ICPC’s Chairman, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, said ACTU which has now evolved into a government-recognised Anti-Corruption platform functions as internal mechanisms to identify and address systemic weaknesses while ensuring compliance with ethical standards across MDAs.

Dr Aliyu, who was represented by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Mr Chukwurah Alexander, equally represented by the Head of Lagos State Head of Operations, Dr Mrs Florence Barry, said ACTU was initiated by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

He congratulated the newly appointed ACTU members for being found worthy of this critical responsibility, and urged them to discharge their duties with utmost diligence, integrity and professionalism.

He urged the new members to refrain from any actions that could compromise their position or the strategic role entrusted to them.

In her acceptance speech, the ACTU NRC Chairman, Mrs Clara Ndibe, assured that the unit will enhance public confidence and contribute to a stronger, more transparent NRC.

She said ACTU will focus on promoting ethical conduct, enhancing compliance with regulations and strengthening internal processes that support NRC’s mission and public service mandate.

The National President Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) Comrade Innocent Ajiji and the Senior Staff Workers Union, Comrade Marcel Okeke, pledged the commitment of the workforce to the renewed push for a more accountable and transparent railway operations.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2