Northern Govs urges swift, safe rescue of abducted Niger pupils

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condemned the abduction of pupils and teachers from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger.

The forum also called for swift, decisive and well-coordinated action by security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted children and to prevent similar occurrences.

The forum Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement by his media aide, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, on Friday in Gombe.

Yahaya described the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

He said the attack was an affront on the safety of children, stating that schools must remain centres of learning, and not spaces for violence.

The governor said that northern Nigeria could not afford further setbacks in its collective push to mop up out-of-school children and return them to the classroom.

“As a forum, we have consistently maintained that schools must remain sanctuaries of learning and growth, not theatres of fear, violence or terror.

“Northern Nigeria already contends with significant challenges and educational setbacks, and we cannot allow criminal elements to derail our collective efforts at returning out-of-school children back into the classroom,” he said.

Yahaya said that governors from the north would not fold their arms and watch criminal elements undermine their efforts and instil fear in young learners and the region in general.

He said the forum was particularly worried, especially at a time when governments across the north were investing heavily in creating safe, conducive and resilient learning environments.

“The rising trend of attacks on schools is worrisome and saddening.

“As governors, we will continue to work closely with the security agencies and all relevant stakeholders to strengthen intelligence gathering, enhance community vigilance and reinforce the protection of our schools.

“Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of the forum, conveyed his heartfelt sympathy to the parents of the abducted pupils, the school authorities and the government of Niger State, the ordeal is heart-breaking and deeply troubling,” he said.

Yahaya commended the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts and urged security agencies to intensify operations with utmost urgency.

The governor also urged the people to be calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing information that may aid rescue efforts.

