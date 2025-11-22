NELFUND’s Ogun outreach boosts student loan applications in Nigeria

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) achieved a significant breakthrough in Ogun State after a recent awareness campaign at the Crownbirth Event Center in Ijebu-Ife.

The event, organized by Otunba Femi Adewumi and hosted by Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde, Executive Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, boosted interest and applications for the federal student loan program, aimed at removing financial obstacles to higher education.

The outreach, which drew parents, guardians, students, community leaders, and education experts, offered detailed instructions on applying for the NELFUND loan.

Otunba Adewumi emphasized the initiative’s goal: “To ensure no student is left behind due to financial constraints. I commend NELFUND for creating opportunities for our youth.”

A press statement issued by Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications

Nigerian Education Loan Fund revealed that NELFUND confirmed disbursements for the 2024/2025 academic year to these institutions:

Sikiru Adetona College of Education: ₦40,572,500 (264 students in Batch 1, 59 in Batch 2), Olabisi Onabanjo University: ₦718,585,000 (3,473 students), Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic: ₦26,944,000 (87 in Batch 1, 18 in Batch 2).

NELFUND’s Managing Director, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, praised the collaboration: “Our mission is to make higher education accessible to all Nigerians. Partnerships with local leaders like Otunba Adewumi and Dr. Kehinde show what’s possible when communities and government work together.” NELFUND plans to expand similar efforts across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The Fund thanked Otunba Adewumi for his role in the program’s success and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting eligible students. More outreach events are scheduled nationwide.

