November 22, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Maritime

Navy conducts route march in Rivers to enhance Maritime security

by Peter Anayo099

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

 

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), Pathfinder, on Saturday conducted a 10.5 kilometers route march in Rivers State, to enhance personnel readiness in protecting the nation’s maritime interests.

The Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku, led officers and ratings of the Base, alongside members of other security agencies in the exercise as they marched to and fro Aker and Iwofe roads in Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Addressing journalists after the exercise, Commodore Aniaku said the exercise was part of the Navy’s annual 4th quarterly route march holding across the country.

Commodore Aniaku said the exercise was inline with the vision and mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff which is aimed at sharpening the physical and mental fitness of personnel, to efficiently discharge their constitutional mandates.

He said, “In line with Nigerian Navy Calendar of events and mission, vision and command philosophy of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, today is the 4th quarter route march and this exercise is taking place across various Commands of the Nigerian Navy.

“The essence of the exercise is to keep our personnel mentally and physically fit to discharge our constitutional role effectively and efficiently.”

Commodore Aniaku who noted that the exercise was also targeted at improving the personnel’s operational capabilities to counter maritime threats and protect critical infrastructures in Rivers’ maritime domain, while strengthening inter-agency collaboration.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to protecting the nation’s economic assets in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country.

“Today’s route march was a 10.5 kilometer march. The exercise is continuous in nature. It is just a way of motivating the personnel in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff’s vision and mission in particular, which states that we deploy highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigerian maritime interests and participate actively in joint cooperation in defense of national sovereignty and maintenance of internal stability, and that informs the jointness you see today that has granted other sister security agencies to participate in the exercise.”

He commended members of sister security agencies, officers and men of the Base who participated in the exercise and tasked them to remain dedicated to their duties in serving the nation.

 

