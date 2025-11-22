Many wounded as traders stage walkout on Anambra LG chair over imposition of strange leaders

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Awka

Many people on Friday, November 21, 2025 at Nnobi Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State allegedly sustained psychological injuries, while about five persons reportedly sustained mortal injuries following a protest bordering on the imposition of strange leaders on the traders at the Afor Nnobi market.

The traders, according to eyewitnesses, began shouting on top of their voices saying “no ,no! We don’t know these persons when Amaka Obi, Chairman of Idemili South Local Government Council began calling out alleged strange names on a sheet of paper to take over leadership of the Afor Nnobi Market.

According to sources, the tenure of the Chief Ezeoke-led administration had expired on Friday, November 21, 2025, and the traders had gathered at the Community Hall along Agulu Road Nnobi, seated and were waiting anxiously for the election to start with the accreditation of voters.

But unfortunately, their hope was dashed when the Local Government chair brandished the sheet of paper and began calling out the names and their positions, a thing that provoked the traders to anger.

Daily Champion learned that the leadership of the Nnobi Market Traders Association ( NMATA) had within the week asked traders in the market who wished to contest for elective positions in the market to collect their forms and return them to the office latest a day to the election with a fee ranging from fifty thousand naira to twenty thousand naira for the position of Chairman downwards.

According to sources, the traders began walking out from the hall amidst discordant tones when the Local Government chair failed to listen to the sullen-faced traders who waited anxiously for the election to hold, according to the requirements of the constitution of NMATA.

Security operatives began shooting teargas at the crowd who struggled with some armed security operatives to get back their cellular phones.

The security operatives were said to have seized the handset of an unidentified young woman for allegedly taking video clips of the event.

Some traders were said to have crowded around the security operatives, demanding that the phone be returned to the woman.

Other operatives who were scared of the riotous crowd went to save the local government chair detonated teargas on the irate traders, allegedly leading to some of them collapsing on the ground while some others fell into the gutter, wounding themselves as they struggled to leave the hall.

One of the traders identified as Chizaram Uzonkwoma who spoke to Daily Champion amidst tears described the incident as a day light robbery.

“This is very sad. They collected money from us and came here to impose strange leaders on us. We won’t accept that. It is an infringement on the fundamental right of the traders !”, Uzonkwoma, said.

Another trader who gave his name as Bassey Etim Orok lamented that he wasted time coming to vote and accused the politicians of corruption and selfish interest and urged leaders to stop medling into the affairs of traders.

” I don’t like what happened today. They detonated teargas on the traders. And some people collapsed on the floor. But we only came to elect new leaders. It is too bad.

Politicians should face their own business and leave us alone”, Orok said.

Earlier, the Idemili South Local Government chair, Amaka Obi had before that time called out the names which allegedly included traders absent on the occasion, urged the traders to desist from mixing community politics with traders affairs while the president General of Nnobi , Barrister Dominic Savio Okpala who lamented the alleged corruption of the traders association, called for election.

