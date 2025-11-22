Kebbi abduction: Gov. Idris seeks investigation into military withdrawal an hour before bandits attack

The Kebbi Government has appealed to the Defense Ministry to investigate the withdrawal of military personnel from Government Girls’ Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, just an hour to bandits’ attack.

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi made the plea while receiving the State Minister for Defense, Alhaji Bello Matawalle in Government House, Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was in Birnin Kebbi on the directive of President Bola Tinubu to relocate and coordinate the safe rescue of the 25 abducted school girls.

“Why did the military personnel stationed at the college withdraw from their duty post by 3:00am and the bandits attacked the school by 4:00a.m?

“Therefore, I am appealing to the minister to thoroughly investigate why the military withdrew at that material time when an Intel revealed that there was likely going to be an attack”, Idris said.

According to the governor, the state government received an intelligence report that an attack would be launched on the school.

“We quickly summoned a security meeting, hence the decision to station security personnel in the school.”

The governor said that his administration remained committed to security and has distributed about 100 Hilux vehicles and 1,000 motorcycles to the security agencies in the state to support their efforts in fighting crimes and criminality.

While urging people of the state to intensify prayers for the rescue of the girls and prevailing peace across the state and Nigeria at large, Idris assured the readiness of the state government to partner with the military to ensure the rescue of the abducted girls.

Earlier, the state minister said he was directed by the Commander-in-Chief to relocate to Kebbi to ensure the rescue of the abducted students.

The minister said he was in Kebbi with the Theater Commander of Operation Fansan Yamma, Maj.-Gen. Idris Warrah alongside other top military personnel.

“We are all here to coordinate with other security agencies to ensure the safe return of these girls. We are therefore soliciting the cooperation and support of the community and people of Kebbi,” he said.

He assured that they were in Kebbi not to sit down or to sleep, adding that they would coordinate all aspects of security towards accomplishing the rescue mission.

