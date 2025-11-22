Kanu’s jail saga : Foundation laments impact, urges ‘political solution’

Amb. Dr. Uba Iwunwa, Chairperson of Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation of Igboland.

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

A foundation, Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation of Igboland, a foremost institution dedicated to the preservation of Igbo heritage, justice and welfare of Ndigbo, at the weekend expressed concern over dire consequences of the life jail sentence handed down to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was convicted on seven counts of terrorism-related charges and sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

Reacting to the widespread outrage that trailed the judgment, the foundation, in a statement signed by the foundation’s chairperson, Amb. Dr. Uba Iwunwa, (Queen Ugobeze), noted that the verdict, if allowed to stand, have wider ramifications on Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

The statement reads in part, “We stand in solidarity with the multitude of voices across Igboland and beyond who see this judgment not as an act of justice, but as a travesty that deepens the wounds of injustice and marginalization against the Igbo people.

“We strongly denounce this verdict in its entirety. We align ourselves with the position of Kanu’s legal team, which has declared the judgment “an aberration” that is “not grounded in law, logic, or fact” and have announced their intention to immediately appeal the decision.

“We view this sentence as excessively punitive and a dangerous precedent that criminalizes the pursuit of self-determination and fundamental freedoms.”

The foundation, however warned that the sentencing of Kanu could become the single greatest catalyst for insecurity and instability in the Southeast region.

“We echo the concerns of the Ohanaeze Youth Council that our homeland is in a state of turmoil, with safety and economic activities severely disrupted.

“We hereby make a passionate plea to the sons and daughters of Igboland, our revered fathers and mothers, and all socio-cultural organizations to rise in unity and peaceful demand for justice.

“You are the lifeblood and conscience of our society. Your voice is a powerful instrument of truth and compassion.

“We call on you to publicly advocate for the pardon and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Engage with groups across Nigeria and internationally to highlight this injustice.

“Lead peaceful dialogues and appeals to the federal government, demonstrating the transformative power of a mother’s plea for her child.

“The call for action extends to every corner where Ndigbo reside. We commend the Igbo communities in Canada and others who have already spoken up.

“We urge continued and intensified efforts through legal advocacy and support for the appeal process at the Court of Appeal and potentially the Supreme Court.

“The foundation also backed the call for a political solution to the Biafra agitation conundrum.

“We recognize that the legal path is now moving to the appellate courts, and we have confidence that this verdict will be overturned.

“However, we also strongly endorse the pursuit of a political solution, as advocated by South-East leaders including Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu.

“We add our voice to that of Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh and other leaders in directly appealing to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We urge him to heed the calls of well-meaning Igbo leaders and grant a presidential pardon to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“President Tinubu must recognize that this act of clemency is not a sign of weakness but of exceptional statesmanship.

“It would serve as a crucial gesture of national unity, help de-escalate the debilitating insecurity in the South-East, and pave the way for much-needed healing and reconciliation.

“As rightly noted, “clemency at this moment will draw his supporters closer to the leadership of Mr President—the father of this great nation”.

“The Ikenga Abiama Dynasty Foundation of Igboland remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, peace, and the equitable development of our homeland.

“We believe that the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is inextricably linked to the restoration of peace and the affirmation of the rights of Ndigbo within the Nigerian federation.

“We call for calm and resilience among our people, even as we urge them to raise their voices lawfully.

“We stand ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to achieve the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

