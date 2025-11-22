Insurgency Zulum seeks divine intervention, declares Monday as statewide day for fasting, prayers for lasting peace

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has declared next tomorrow, Monday, 24th, November 2025 as statewide day for fasting and prayers for God’s intervention for lasting peace in the state, Northeast and the nation in general.

Governor Babagana Zulum in a statewide broadcast on Saturday, said ” As people of faith, we believe our security strategies must underpin by prayers. I hereby declare Monday 24th, November 2025 as a statewide day of fasting and prayers for the restoration of peace in the state and the country in general.

On this day, I call upon every resident of Borno state regardless of faith to join in fasting and prayers for lasting peace in our dear state and country at large.”

” Consequently, let us devote ourselves to constant prayers seeking Almighty Gods mercy, I also use this opportunity to call on you to pray for divine destruction against all evil doers, saboteurs and all enemies of peace , Zulum said .

He assured that the state government will continue to invest in the welfare of the security Forces, support community-based vigilantes to pursue dialogue if possible, without compromising the integrity of the state.

Zulum said ” Dear citizens of Borno state, I address you as not just your Governor but as your fellow citizen with profound sense of patriotism with every confidence, who shares in your anxiety hope and desire for peaceful and prosperous Borno.

The future of our dear state is brighter than ever.”

” For the past 15 years Borno state has been on the global spotlight owing to the Boko Haram insurgency.

This conflict has affected every segment of our society displacing so many people across all the 27 local government areas and dislocating socioeconomic activities and livelihood .

By the will of God we were able to overcome those horrifying days of insurgency by uniting as one, setting aside differences of ethnicity, religion and sectionalism”., he further said .

He added ” We rally behind our Armed Forces and other security agencies to confront our common enemy, whose aim was to destabilize our state the Northeast and the nation as a whole “.

“The relative peace attained in our state has contributed to a promising harvest in this year’s farming season, Farmers were able to cultivate their crops that is expected to sustain them for the next one to two years.

The Borno state government remains committed to supporting farmers with inputs and agrochemicals, continued support to ensure all year farming in order to achieve food suffiency throughout the state”, he added.

He said ” Despite the recent sporadic attacks, Borno state has witnessed reasonable degree of stability, however the unfortunate situation in the state, the nation is a matter of great concern to us.

Let me commend the people of Borno state for their steadfastness and commitment to the course of peace .

This was demonstrated through relentless support, continued prayers fasting and support to gallant troops in the Frontline .

The Civilian Joint Tasks Force hunters and vigilantes . Indeed, your resilience has been a source of inspiration strength to me and to the entire administration.”

