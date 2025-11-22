Insecurity: Katsina govt. orders closure of schools

Katsina State Government has directed the immediate closure of all boarding and day schools across the state following the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and other parts of the country.

The directive was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Mr Sani Danjuma, and made available on Friday in Katsina.

He said that the precautionary measure was in line with the present administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the lives of students, teachers and school personnel, as well as strengthening existing security mechanisms already in place.

“The directive, issued by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Yusuf Suleiman-Jibiya, applies to all public, private and community schools operating within the state.

“The Ministry acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause to parents, guardians and school managers as well as the Students,” he said.

Danjuma said, although, the ministry had acknowledged the inconveniences that the qction might cause to parents, guardians and school managers, as well as the students, they were advised to ensure full compliance.

The PRO explained that the ministry would continue to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with relevant authorities and would communicate further directives as necessary.