November 22, 2025
Trending now

Nigeria remains top investment destination in Africa -NUPRC

NUC sounds alarm on misuse of honorary doctorate degrees in Nigeria

Christian Genocide: Italian Government wades in, demands trial of those responsible

Insecurity: Katsina govt. orders closure of schools

Abduction: Nasarawa Govt. cautions against publishing unverified reports

Insecurity: FG postpones NAFEST 2025

Nigeria descending into chaos, Archbishop Martins raises alarm

Number of students kidnapped from Niger Catholic schools rises to 303

Abduction: Niger govt orders closure of schools

Engineering graduating students oath taking ,induction ceremony held at YABATECH

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Insecurity: Katsina govt. orders closure of schools

by Editor084

 

Katsina State Government has directed the immediate closure of all boarding and day schools across the state following the recent abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and other parts of the country.

The directive was announced in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, State Ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Mr Sani Danjuma, and made available on Friday in Katsina.

He said that the precautionary measure was in line with the present administration’s unwavering commitment to safeguard the lives of students, teachers and school personnel, as well as strengthening existing security mechanisms already in place.

“The directive, issued by the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Yusuf Suleiman-Jibiya, applies to all public, private and community schools operating within the state.

“The Ministry acknowledges the inconvenience this may cause to parents, guardians and school managers as well as the Students,” he said.

Danjuma said, although, the ministry had acknowledged the inconveniences that the qction might cause to parents, guardians and school managers, as well as the students, they were advised to ensure full compliance.

The PRO explained that the ministry would continue to monitor the situation closely in collaboration with relevant authorities and would communicate further directives as necessary.

Related posts

Supreme Court dismisses Rivers govt’s appeals in Odili corruption case

Peter Anayo

NCPC boss urges Pilgrims to embrace Spirituality over material wealth 

Peter Anayo

Reps pledge proper legislative scrutiny of 4 Tax Reform Bills

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO