November 22, 2025
Insecurity: FG postpones NAFEST 2025

The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has announced the postponement of the 2025 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that festival to be hosted by Enugu State was scheduled to commence on Nov 22.

However, the postponement announcement was made in statement by Nneka Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister on Saturday in Abuja.

He said decision for the postponement was made after a careful assessment of the national mood and the recent insecurity across different parts of the country.

“In solidarity with the affected families and communities, and out of deep respect for the lives lost, the Minister, Hannatu Musawa in consultation with stakeholders, has approved the postponement of the festival to a later date.

“NAFEST has always played a powerful role in nation-building as it brings Nigerians together, strengthens social cohesion, and offers a platform for cultural diplomacy and soft power.

“NAFEST remains one of the rare national events capable of projecting a different and more accurate picture of Nigeria—a picture of unity, inclusiveness, hospitality, and national confidence.

“With over 28 states already present in Enugu preparing for the festival, this year’s edition was poised to send a strong message that the country is open, resilient, and united.

“However, given the current national mood, the Federal Government believes it is more respectful and responsible to postpone the festival rather than proceed at a time when many citizens are grieving,” he said.

The minister said the decision reflects the values of empathy, national unity, and collective sensitivity, adding that new date for NAFEST 2025 will be announced after further consultations with stakeholders, including and security agencies.

“The Ministry appreciates the understanding and support of participating states, cultural troupes, partners, and the Nigerian public.

“Our commitment to showcasing Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity remains unwavering, and we look forward to delivering an even stronger and more unifying NAFEST at the appropriate time,” she added.

