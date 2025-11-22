Imo blackout: Group accuses Orashi Electricity Ltd of sabotage, destruction of TCN assets

…Demands Federal probe

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South Easterners under the aegis of the South East Political Watchdog have raised alarm over the alleged activities of Orashi Electricity Company Ltd over its alleged continued frustration of the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as well as Transpower Electricity Distribution Ltd, which has led to series of blackouts across Imo State.

The group also questioned the licence given to Orashi Electricity Company Ltd by the Imo State Government through the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC), saying that such should be thoroughly investigated after available documents showed that the company was issued a licence less than 50 days after its registration.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Dr. Charles Ogbu and made available to journalists in Enugu on Friday, the organisation fingered the involvement of some top officials of the Imo State Government in the activities that birthed both the company and its licence issuance.

The group further alleged that Orashi Electricity Company Ltd had repeatedly destroyed TCN and Transpower equipment.

“The constant damage to federal and distribution infrastructure has directly contributed to the prolonged blackout that has crippled homes, businesses, and essential services across Imo State.

“There are strong indications that the operations of Orashi Electricity Company Ltd are now posing a direct threat to federal assets, especially after the alleged invasion of the TCN transmission station in Egbu, which pushed Imo State into total darkness.”

The statement explained that the use of armed personnel to compel power shutdown raises wider security concerns.

“No private company has the authority to deploy force, intimidate workers, or disrupt public electricity supply in a manner that affects the wellbeing of an entire state.”

It further questioned the ownership structure of the company, stating that “The profiles of the individuals listed as major shareholders do not align with the financial capacity required to own a large electricity business, and this gap continues to fuel suspicion among residents.”

The group also challenged the regulatory process that produced the operating licence given to Orashi Electricity company Ltd , insisting that, there exists a notable lack of due diligence by the regulatory authorities.

“The speed at which ISERC approved the company’s operations suggests that due diligence was either compromised or completely ignored, which makes a full investigation unavoidable.”

The South East Political Watchdog urged federal agencies, civil society groups, and other regulatory bodies to take urgent steps to protect electricity consumers in Imo State and ensure that no private outfit operates above the law.

According to the statement, “The South East Political Watchdog expresses deep concern over the troubling activities of Orashi Electricity Company Ltd, a privately owned enterprise whose actions now pose a direct threat to Federal Government investment in the power sector.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is fully owned by the Federal Government and is the only body legally empowered to release power to distribution companies.

“It is therefore disturbing that Orashi Electricity Company Ltd has continued to frustrate the operations of both TCN and Transpower Electricity Distribution Limited, a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) that distributes electricity across Imo State.

“On Saturday, 15 November 2025, at about 10:20am, Orashi Electricity Company Ltd allegedly mobilised more than forty armed policemen to invade the TCN transmission station at Egbu, which also supplies energy to Transpower.

“During the invasion, the security operatives who arrived with persons linked to Orashi Electricity Company Ltd reportedly assaulted the operator on duty and forced him at gunpoint to shut down power supply, before allegedly abducting him. This reckless act plunged the entire Imo State into total darkness.

“These actions raise serious questions that the South East Political Watchdog is demanding answers to: What exactly are the intentions of Orashi Electricity Company Ltd in shutting down electricity supply to an entire state?

“Why subject thousands of Transpower customers to unnecessary suffering? Could the Imo State Government have a hand in this, or is there something residents are not being told?

“It is also on record that agents linked to Orashi Electricity Company Ltd have repeatedly destroyed properties belonging to Transpower Electricity Distribution Ltd, a company in which the Federal Government owns 40% stake.

These actions undermine federal investments and threaten the stability of electricity distribution across Imo State”.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2