FG’s Delegation to US Positively Addressing False Narratives of Nigeria’s Security Situation – Information Minister

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has disclosed that the high-level Federal Government delegation to the United States of America (US) led by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, is intensely addressing misleading narratives suggesting religious persecution in Nigeria.

“We are not leaving any space for misinformation to stand. Our officials are in Washington with facts, data, and a clear message, which is that there is no government-sponsored persecution of any religious group in Nigeria,” said Idris in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, aired Friday evening.

The Minister explained that the high-powered Nigerian delegation currently in the United States, has met with US Secretary of War, members of the US Congress, officials of the State Department, and other American stakeholders, and has availed evidence-based information about Nigeria’s security challenges, and provide detailed briefings on counter terrorism operations, inter agency security coordination, and efforts to protect all Nigerian citizens, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

These engagements, according to the Minister, are crucial for correcting misconceptions that have been amplified during recent congressional discussions and advocacy campaigns.

“Our mission is simple,” he said. “We are showing our partners the full context of the security situation, the steps the government is taking, and the fact that extremists have killed both Christians and Muslims. These narratives of genocide are not only incorrect, they are dangerous.”

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim.

The Minister explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu views the situation with utmost seriousness, and has not only strengthened Nigeria’s internal security architecture but also expanded international cooperation to support counter terrorism and intelligence operations.

He said the mission of the delegation underscores the determination of the government of President Tinubu to defend Nigeria’s reputation and ensure that foreign partners anchor their decisions on verified information, not one-sided narratives.

He emphasized that Nigeria’s relationship with the United States remains strong, and that these engagements demonstrate the openness of the Tinubu administration to dialogue, partnership, and transparency. He noted that more follow-up meetings are expected in the coming days as part of a structured government-wide response to the misinformation circulating about Nigeria’s security realities.

The Minister urged Nigerians to remain calm and assured the public that the government will continue to confront insecurity while also engaging the international community to ensure that Nigeria is accurately represented on the global stage.