November 22, 2025
Trending now

Engineering graduating students oath taking ,induction ceremony held at YABATECH

Bode George at 80: Tinubu hails elder statesman’s love for Nigeria

Ernest Ikoli: Family lines up burial arrangements for late foremost journalist

NRC constitutes anti-corruption unit to ensure probity

Imo blackout: Group accuses Orashi Electricity Ltd of sabotage, destruction of TCN…

Anambra Police command arrests hardened criminal, recovers 2 pump action firearms, 29…

Akpabio mourns Segun Awolowo Jnr, says death, a significant loss to Nigeria

Northern Govs urges swift, safe rescue of abducted Niger pupils

Kebbi abduction: Gov. Idris seeks investigation into military withdrawal an hour before…

House Committee on Electoral Matters with House Committee on Youth Development to…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Engineering graduating students oath taking ,induction ceremony held at YABATECH

by Peter Anayo0138

L-r… Representative of Register (COREN), Lagos Regional  Coordinator for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Engr. Tomide Akinnawo; guest Speaker, Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona, Dean, School of Engineering, Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Engr. Isaac Ajiboshin, presenting the award to the best graduating student in Engineering, Aina Damilola Emmanuel, Representative of (COREN) President, Lagos State  Technical Committee Chairman, Engr Aramide Adeyoye; General Secretary, Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE)  Engr Ibidapo Kayode Samuel, (NATE) Lagos branch Chairman, Engr Oyedele  Victor Afolayan; Head of Department, Industrial Maintenance Engineering,   (YABATECH) EngrFemi John Adedotun; during the  Engineering Graduating   Students Oath-taking and induction Ceremony held at YABATECH in Lagos on 20/II/2025  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Behind, head of department, Industrial Maintenance Engineering, Engr. Femi John Adedotun, Lagos Regional  Coordinator for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). Engr. Tomide Akinnawo; Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, Lagos State  Technical Committee Chairman (COREN), Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Guest Speaker Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona, Deputy Rector, Dr. Ismaila Badmus, Dean, School of Engineering, (YABATECH), Engr. Isaac Ajiboshin and others pose with the inductee during the  Engineering Graduating   Students Oath-taking and Induction Ceremony held at YABATECH.

 Cross Section of the inductee taking their Oath, during the  Engineering Graduating   Students Oath-taking and induction Ceremony held at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH)  in Lagos on 20/II/2025.

Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, addressing the inductee.

Cross Section of the inductee during the  Engineering Graduating   Students Oath-taking and induction Ceremony held at YABATECH in Lagos on 20/11/2025.

L-r.. Representative of Register (COREN) , Lagos Regional  Coordinator for the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN). Engr. Tomide Akinnawo; Rector, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Engr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul, Representative of COREN President, Lagos State  Technical Committee Chairman, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, Guest Speaker Engr. Dr. Omolola Adetona, Deputy Rector, Dr. Ismaila Badmus, head of department, Industrial Maintenance Engineering,  (YABATECH) Engr. Femi John Adedotun during the  Engineering Graduating   Students Oath-taking and Induction Ceremony held at Yaba College of Technology,  YABATECH in Lagos on 20/II/2025…  PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Uzoka-Anite convenes groundbreaking govt –private sector dialogue series with S’ East Business Leaders in Lagos

Peter Anayo

Nigeria First Lady Oluremi Tinubu pays tribute to Late Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo

Peter Anayo

Budget session at National Assembly, Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO