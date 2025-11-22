COP30, Climate Champions accelerate implementation in Belém, unveil five-year vision for next era of climate action

as it redefined COP30 Action Agenda delivers 117 Plans to Accelerate Solutions and progress from more than 480 existing initiatives in Belém

Ugo Amadi, Belem, Brazil

As the world Climate conference ends today, the COP30 Presidency, alongside the Climate High-Level Champions, mark a major step forward in delivering real-world climate action, capping an impactful two-week thematic program and unveiling a new Five-Year Vision for the Global Climate Action Agenda.

Building on the progress leading up to Belém, the vision charts an action-oriented, coordinated pathway for governments, businesses, investors, cities, subnational regions, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society to accelerate delivery of the Paris Agreement.

This vision supports the shift from negotiations to implementation through the redefined Action Agenda, which has unified and optimized more than 480 initiatives to deliver 117 concrete delivery plans — known as Plans to Accelerate Solutions. The vision builds on the work on the ground in the lead up to and at Belém, spanning progress across six thematic and 30 key objectives to speed the scaling and delivering of real-world climate progress.

“To accelerate implementation, we need a coalition of the willing. We need a whole-of-society approach. Our countries are not able to implement the commitments made here without the private sector, the investors, the subnational governments and all our societies.”

– Ana Toni, COP30 CEO

The COP30 Action Agenda represents a step-change for the implementation process, consolidating a decade of initiatives and innovations into a single, action-oriented framework aligned with the outcomes of the first Global Stocktake. Activation Groups, composed of cross-sector experts and practitioners, worked together throughout the year to spur progress spanning energy, forests, food systems, cities, human development, and finance, collaborating to unlock bottlenecks and scale solutions grounded in real-world impact. This marks the first time national governments and non-State actors have worked this closely under one coordinated agenda of action, with continuity, science, transparency and delivery at its core.

Throughout COP30, accelerated progress could be seen across every axis and key objective. The newly released COP30 Outcomes Report consolidates these achievements — from strengthened global grids, forest finance breakthroughs, and scaled regenerative agriculture, to transformative progress on resilience, health systems, and adaptation finance. The Report also outlines how the Five-Year Vision will maintain momentum beyond Belém by anchoring climate action in credible, accountable, and whole-of-society cooperation.

“What we’ve showcased in Belém is climate action shifting into a new gear — accelerating at unprecedented pace, with cities decarbonising, businesses reengineering supply chains, financiers redirecting trillions, and Indigenous Peoples driving forest protection. This whole-of-society effort will not stop with the closing gavel — it continues, relentlessly, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”

– Dan Ioschpe, Climate High-Level Champion for COP30

This year, the COP30 Presidency and Climate High-Level Champions revamped the Global Climate Action Agenda framework, building on a decade of progress since COP21 and through the Marrakech Partnership to coordinate and accelerate the delivery of crucial climate efforts. For an unprecedented time, active coalitions are unified under a single, coherent and flexible structure – one designed to prioritize practical implementation, strengthen transparency, and drive real-world results.

Across the six axes, partners from all corners of the climate ecosystem showcased tangible progress, demonstrating how the Action Agenda is accelerating delivery for people, the economy and the planet:

Axis 1: Transitioning Energy, Industry & Transport — A global coalition of partners agreed to drive a $1 trillion investment plan to triple renewable capacity by 2030, supported by strengthened grid ecosystems and major utility commitments including $148 billion annually for grids and storage.

Axis 2: Stewarding Forests, Oceans & Biodiversity — Governments delivered early on the $1.7B COP26 land-tenure pledge and renewed it with an additional $1.5–2B, ensuring 20% of finance flows directly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities and advancing protection across 160 million hectares.

Axis 3: Transforming Agriculture & Food Systems — More than 40 partners reported $9B invested for regenerative landscapes, reaching 12 million farmers across 110+ countries and restoring over 210 million hectares.

Axis 4: Building Resilience for Cities, Infrastructure & Water — Cities and regions representing 25,000 buildings and $400B in annual turnover cut 850,000 tonnes of CO₂ in 2024, while new finance platforms aim to reach 200 cities by 2028.

Axis 5: Fostering Human & Social Development — The Belém Health Action Plan, the world’s first international climate-health adaptation plan, launched with support from 35 philanthropies and $300M committed, while 437.7 million people have already gained resilience benefits through Race to Resilience campaigns.

Axis 6: Unleashing Enablers & Accelerators — Adaptation Finance (FINI) partners announced $1 trillion in investible adaptation pipelines by 2028, with 20% coming from private investors, plus $500 million from multilateral agencies and philanthropies, to build local capacity for implementation.

Together, these outcomes demonstrate that when the world aligns around clear purpose and collaborative action, tangible progress can be accelerated at the pace and scale this moment demands.

“We’ve seen what happens when every part of society steps forward: solutions scale, resilience strengthens, and hope becomes real. The Five-Year Vision carries this spirit into the next era of global climate action — a unifying framework that keeps us focused, accountable, and moving at the pace the world needs. This is about accelerating progress everywhere, for everyone.”

– Nigar Arpadarai, Climate High-Level Champion for COP29

Belém has shown what’s possible when governments, businesses, investors, cities, subnational regions, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society move forward as one, in the spirit of the Global Mutirão, to drive solutions that support people and the planet. Through the refined Action Agenda, building on the dedicated efforts of the past decade, COP30 marks the next era of decisive climate action, one defined by accelerated implementation