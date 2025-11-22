Bode George at 80: Tinubu hails elder statesman’s love for Nigeria

…Makinde, Bala Mohammed, Kwankwaso, Ooni of Ife, others honour celebrant

IBRAHIM QUADRI

President Bola Tinubu on Friday rejoiced with former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George, who clocked 80 years on November 21, saying the elder statesman has an undisguised love for the country and his birth State, Lagos.

Tinubu was represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government, SGF, Senator George Akume, at the Atona Oodua’s 80th birthday celebration and launch of Memoir at Naval Dockyard, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The two books written by the celebrant, which were launched at the occasion, were titled, ‘Unfiltered: A Chronicle of Selected Speeches’ and ‘Bode George: From Cradle to the Seas to the Podium.’

In attendance were Governors of Oyo, Seyi Makinde, Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, former Governors of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Ogun, Gbenga Daniel, Adamawa, Murtala Nyako, Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu was represented by the white cap chiefs.

Also present were former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, Umar Damagun, Taofiq Arapaja, chairman of Lagos State Advisory Council, GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, Ladi Adebutu, Lagos Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, among others.

Tinubu said, “I am delighted to join you all today to celebrate the 80th birthday of my elder brother, Chief Olabode George whonalos presented his memoir formally.

“At 80, Chief George has lived a worthy life. He dedicated his life to see a prosperous country with a distinguished career in the military. As a leader of note and “Lagos boy’ as he had always proudly described himself, he has an undisguised love for the country and his state of birth.

“Today’s event is thus a celebration of a distinguished Nigerian and an outstanding politician.

“It gladdens my heart when I received the letter from Chief Bode George inviting me to share in the joy of the day with him, his family, and friends. The invitation letter to me reflects the Nigerian and Lagos spirit and good neighbourliness.

“The event of today has again demonstrated that, as politicians, though we disagree, still, the values that bind us together as members of the same household living in different rooms are more enduring and stronger to us.

“Politically. Chief Olabode George and I have been on the political divide since 1999 but that has never diminished my admiration for him.

“In many ways, today is a very significant day. First, I am most happy for Egbon, through the abiding grace of God, turned 80 years in good health despite the vicissitudes of life that attended his way.

“Two, I am equally happy and rejoice that he is alive to celebrate today in Lagos, rather than in self-imposed exile. He made a vow on national television that he would go into exile if I were to become President of Nigeria. I pleaded with him that he should have a change of heart, because we would all remain in Nigeria and work together to achieve a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that was our collective dream.

“Since I became President, Chief George has been very gracious in offering advice and suggestions where necessary through many of his interventions on national issues. I find many of his suggestions very valuable and enriching,” the President stated.

“The Memoir we are here to launch is a personal account of his life, his early life in Lagos, education, and distinguished military career. As former Military Governor in old Ondo State, his life as a politician and leader in the Peoples Democratic Party, and his public service as Chairman of the Board of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

“I do not doubt that the memoir will provide invaluable lessons on party politics and military doctrines,” Tinubu stressed.

The chairman of the occasion, Chief Ike Nwachukwu, who was represented by Chief Dele Ogedengbe, recalled his days with the celebrant since 1967 at the University of Lagos, Unilag, noting George was a shining example to many of his contemporaries.

“In all his life, he has demonstrated remarkable resilience. He went through a lot, he was prosecuted and imprisoned before he was exonerated by the Supreme Court and yet he remained focus,” Ogedengbe added.

In his remark, Bauchi Governor, Mohammed, said Bode George is a cerebral personality who redefined the status of Nigerian Port Authority, NPA. “He is a detribalized Nigerian who has mentored many of us.”

On his part, Governor Makinde said the celebrant being a military man, he is not a pushover.

The Governor recalled George’s intervention during his declaration for governorship ambition in 2014, noting, “Thank you Baba, for being part of my political journey.”

Therefore, Makinde noted, “If you are going through trials, tribulations and rough patches in life, remain focus because God has not promised us smooth sail to our destination.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2