Anambra Police command arrests hardened criminal, recovers 2 pump action firearms, 29 live cartridges

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

 

Barely 24 hours after the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP, Ikioye Orutugu, ordered his officers and men to beef up security against the approaching Christmas festivities, a hardened criminal, Friday Nnamdi Anyikaeme, was said to have been arrested following an early morning intelligence-led operation by Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu, last Thursday.

Among the items recovered from the suspect, aged 25, at Ihiala, Ihiala local Government area, were two pump-action firearms and 29 live cartridges.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being an active member of an armed group and revealed that he operated from a criminal camp located in Ogbaru council area.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, while commending the operatives for their swift and coordinated response, ordered an immediate intensification of security surveillance and targeted raid operations across the State.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga (SP), the CP further assured residents that the Command is already closing in on other fleeing members of the gang and is determined to dismantle their criminal network in Anambra.

“The CP urges Ndi Anambra to remain vigilant and continue to support the Police with timely and actionable information that will aid ongoing security operations,” Ikenga disclosed further.

 

