Akpabio mourns Segun Awolowo Jnr, says death, a significant loss to Nigeria

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the sudden demise of the scion of the Awolowo family, Barrister Segun Awolowo jnr, as a significant loss to the Yoruba race and our nation at large.

Reacting to the news of the death of the grandson of sage Obafemi Awolowo, Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom said,” The news of the demise of my friend and brother, Segun, came to me when I least expected it. I am in shock. But who are we to question the decision of our creator? He decides when we are born and when we will leave.

“I commiserate with the larger Awolowo family of Ikene, Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of the gateway state on this irreplaceable loss. His untimely demise is a significant loss to our nation, and my heart goes out to his wife and children during this difficult time.

“Segun’s legacy as a brilliant lawyer, a devoted family man, and a kind soul will continue to inspire us all. His contributions to the legal profession and society will be remembered for generations to come.

On behalf of the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I pray that his soul rests in perfect peace and that his family, friends and associates he left behind find strength in the cherished memories of his life.

“May God grant the Awolowo family the strength to bear this loss, and may Segun’s legacy continue to inspire us all”, he prayed.

