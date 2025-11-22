Abduction: Niger govt orders closure of schools

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger has ordered the immediate closure of all schools in the state following the abduction of children from a Catholic school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the state.

Bago announced the directive during a press briefing after an expanded security meeting in Minna on Saturday.

He described the incidence as unfortunate and avoidable.

”This incident could have been avoided; however, it is not a time for blame game.

“Our mission today is to see how we can rescue these children and all those kidnapped alongside,” he said.

The governor called on security agencies, civil society organisations, organised labour and clerics to unite and focus on the rescue efforts.

He stressed the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country we have, and Niger State is still our state.

“As such, we must continue as government to protect the lives and property of our citizens,” he added.

He said that the closure affects private, primary and secondary schools, religious schools, Federal Government College Minna as well as the schools of Nursing in Bida and Kontagora.

Bago added that the closure would be until further notice.

He explained that the closure would serve as an early Christmas break for all primary and secondary schools in the state, given the prevailing security concerns.

Bago added that the exact number of abducted children had not been confirmed, saying security agencies were conducting headcounts before an official statement would be issued later in the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that suspected gunmen on Thursday abducted unspecified number of students at St. Mary Private Primary and Secondary school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of the state.