Abduction: Nasarawa Govt. cautions against publishing unverified reports

The Nasarawa State Government has cautioned journalists against publishing false or unverified reports that could breach the prevailing relative peace in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Addra, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule gave the caution in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

According to him, this caution became imperative because of a false report in some section of the media of an alleged kidnapping of two students of St. Peter’s Foundation Academy Rukubi, Doma LGA of the state on Friday.

The CPS noted that reports from local authorities, the proprietor of the mentioned school and community members indicated that no such incident occurred in the area.

“The Police Command in the state through its Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel, in a statement categorically debunked this falsehood,” he added.

The CPS, thereby, enjoined members of the public to disregard the false alarm and remain law-abiding, saying that “the government remains unwavering in its commitment to the security of lives and property in the state”. (NAN)