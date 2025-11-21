World Children’s Day: Children  call  on Nigeria Govt  for a safe  learning  environment

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

Children in Nigeria have called on the Federal and state governments to create a safer learning environment, promote child welfare, and invest in quality education for them in the country.

The disclosure was made by students during this year’s 2025 World Children’s day organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, today.

According to them,

“Education is not a gift. It is not a favour. We, the children, are happy to stand here today, on World Children’s Day— to speak about something that matters to every one of us – education.

They said, “education is a fundamental right, just like the right to life, the right to safety, and the right to be heard.

But why is education such an important right? Education opens our minds. It helps us understand the world, solve problems, and make smart decisions.

With education, we learn how to read, write, think, and dream big.

“Education shapes our future.

Every child you see here today has a dream. Some of us want to be doctors, engineers, teachers, pilots, artists, lawyers, or even leaders like you.

Without education, these dreams fade away.

“Education protects us. Children who go to school are safe from exploitation, early marriage, child labour and all forms of abuse. School is a place where we learn, grow, and build confidence.

“A country grows strong when its children are educated. An educated generation becomes a responsible, skilled, and innovative workforce.

So when you invest in our education, you are building a better future for Nigeria, for everyone

They added, “we want classrooms where we feel protected from violence, kidnapping, and insecurity.

A child who is afraid cannot learn. Please strengthen the Safe Schools Initiative and make every school a safe place for every child, no matter where they live.”

In his address, the Chairman, Bauchi State Chapter of the All Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Mahmood Babamaji, disclosed that the twenty local government areas in the state have constituted a high-powered powered all-inclusive Education Committee in a determined effort to reduce the number of out-of-school children across the State.

“And on the part of education, the local government Chairpersons in the State have constituted a Committee, an enrollment-driven committee, to bridge the gap of our out-of-school situation.

This Committee is an all-inclusive committee that comprises the traditional rulers, the religious leaders, as well as the community leaders.

This is to promote education at a basic level”, he said.

Speaking also, UNICEF Bauchi Chief of Field, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, revealed that Nigeria has made tremendous improvements in child mortality and immunisation.

Representing the health sector, a health specialist, Dr. Oluseyi Olosunde, added that exclusive breastfeeding rates have increased from two per cent to 29 per cent in Nigeria.

According to him, “In Nigeria, immunisation coverage has increased from 13 per cent to 39 per cent in 2023.

“The percentage of fully immunised children between 12–13 months and 23 months in Bauchi has increased from 19 per cent to 51 per cent.

This improvement is supported by data from the National Demographic Survey of 2018 and the recent report conducted in 2023–2024, highlighting significant progress in vaccination coverage for children in Bauchi.