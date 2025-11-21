WAEC 63rd annual meeting in Abia, opportunity to collaborate ,share aspirations with critical stakeholders in Education sector, says Gov. Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that the occasion of the 63rd Annual Meeting of the Nigeria National Committee of the West African Examinations Council holding in Abia State is a platform for collaboration as well as a space where the shared aspirations of the Education Sector can find renewed strength and to engage meaningfully with distinguished members of the Council and other critical Stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

Governor Otti, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Chinedu Ubochi at the formal opening ceremony of the 63rd Annual Meeting held at Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, said hosting the 2025 WAEC Annual Meeting was both an honour and a reaffirmation that Abia State’s giant strides in education are being appreciated by well-meaning organisations.

According to him, ” It also stands as a testament to our State’s unwavering commitment to quality education, standardized assessment and our continuous pursuit of excellence.

” This occasion presents a unique opportunity for Abia State to engage meaningfully with the distinguished members of this Council.

It affords us the privilege of sharing our story; a story of transformation built on deliberate planning, steady reforms, and an unyielding resolve to nurture a generation of learners who are globally competitive and locally grounded”

He stressed that Abia State has made remarkable progress in enhancing school infrastructure, strengthening teacher capacity, safeguarding the learning environment,and implementing forward- looking policies that place the learner at the centre of education development by the present administration to elevate the education sector to a model of excellence in Nigeria and beyond.

He commended the West African Examinations Council for strengthening the credibility of examinations, particularly the recent policies introduced to curb malpractice and protect the integrity of assessment processes across Nigeria, adding that these measures are timely, courageous and essential for safeguarding the future of the young people.

He also said the meeting opens a window into the cultural soul of Abia State, “from the creativity that flows through our local industries to the warmth and resilience of our people, from our rich cultural heritage to our vibrant commercial and tourism assets” he noted.

Governor Otti, who declared the 63rd Annual Meeting officially open, welcomed all the participants in Abia State, saying Abia State is eager to share its story with them.

In her speech, the Chairman of the Nigeria National Committee of the West African Examinations Council, Hajiya Binta Abdulkadir, said the meeting is rotated among the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, adding that the membership of the committee is made up of nominees of the Federal Government and Directors or Chief Inspectors of Education of the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

She pointed out that there are other Stakeholders such as the representative of All Nigeria Confederation of principals of secondary schools, the universities, polytechnics, Colleges of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers ,the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and other interests.

She disclosed that,” This year marks a significant milestone in our commitment to modernizing assessment to serve the Nigerian child.

” The Council officially commenced the conduct of the Computer -Based West African Senior school certificate Examination ( CB-WASSCE) for school candidates, making it the first examination body in Nigeria to achieve such a feat”

She expressed appreciation to the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti and all the other State Governors for their tremendous support to the council over the years.

Earlier, the Head of the Nigeria National Office of the WAEC, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, said the intention of holding this year’s meeting in Abia was made known at the 62nd meeting of the committee .

He assured members of the Committee that the meeting will be a memorable one as there are many beautiful places to visit for sightseeing, while thanking Governor Otti and the people of Abia for their hospitality since their arrival in the State.