Uproar in S/East as court sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment

…Finds him guilty on all 7 count charges on terrorism

…All hope not lost yet as political solution is underway to secure his release — Deputy Speaker

…SERG rejects judgement, describes it as assault on constitutional democracy

…As DSS arraigns another 7 IPOB commanders

….Senate vows to restore normalcy in S/East

BLESSING OMALE, JONAS EZIEKE, IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday convicted Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on several terrorism-related charges, following a judgment that began amid drama and continued in his absence.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, entered the first set of convictions after finding Kanu guilty on counts linked to engaging in acts of terrorism.

The court held that his repeated sit-at-home directives, issued through numerous broadcasts and accompanied by threats of violence and killings, met the definition of terrorism under Nigerian law.

According to the judge, these broadcasts contributed to widespread fear, economic disruption and attacks across the South-East.

The court also convicted Kanu on additional counts bordering on making incendiary broadcasts, inciting violence and belonging to a proscribed organisation.

Justice Omotosho said credible evidence showed that Kanu remained an active member of IPOB and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), despite their designation as terrorist groups.

He noted that several of Kanu’s broadcasts encouraged violent attacks that resulted in the killing of security personnel and the destruction of public infrastructure, including police stations.

One of the clips tendered in evidence captured Kanu warning residents against disobeying sit-at-home orders and threatening to burn offenders inside their shops.

The judge described these directives as “unconstitutional, subversive and notorious,” adding that they left communities deserted and farmlands abandoned.

Justice Omotosho further ruled that Kanu’s statements during the #EndSARS protests contributed to attacks on state institutions, including the killing of officers and the burning of government property in Lagos.

The court rejected Kanu’s claims that he was denied fair hearing, insisting that all procedures complied with constitutional standards.

The offences for which he was convicted, the judge stressed, carry penalties of up to death.

Earlier in the day, the proceedings were disrupted when Kanu accused the judge of bias, alleging that the court “did not know the law” and insisting that judgment could not continue because he had not filed his final written address.

His outburst prompted Justice Omotosho to order security personnel to escort him out of the courtroom.

The judge had moments earlier dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu, describing them as unmeritorious and an attempt to reopen issues already concluded and slated for judgment.

Following the outburst, Justice Omotosho proceeded to deliver the judgment in Kanu’s absence.

The ruling on the remaining counts is expected to be concluded later, after which a date will be set for sentencing.

Incidentally, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has expressed optimism that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be freed through a political approach.

He said that all hope for his freedom is not lost.

Kalu’s submission came after a federal high court in Abuja sentenced him to life imprisonment on Thursday.

The Deputy Speaker according to a release issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary Livinus Nwabughiogu said that a political solution is being pursued to ultimately secure Kanu’s release.

Kalu also expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to listen to the pleas of well-meaning Igbo leaders on the matter, saying that the President will not be averse to it.

He urged the people of the South East and indeed, all Nigerians to remain calm, assuring that all hope is not lost.

He said “It is now time to explore political solutions that had been hindered because the matter was before the court.

But now that the court has finished, it is time to intensify the request for the President’s intervention and we are sure that the President is not averse to it.

We are going to get it. All hope is not lost. Our people should remain calm.”

Appalled by the judgement, The South East Revival Group (SERG) has condemned in unequivocal terms the judgment delivered by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicting the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The organisation described the ruling as a judicial aberration, a constitutional violation, and a deliberate assault on the principles of fair hearing, natural justice, and due process.

In a statement issued in Abuja and signed by its National Director of Publicity, Rt. Hon. Evang. Nnaemeka Aleke, SERG said the judgment represented a mockery of Nigerian jurisprudence.

It accused the court of ignoring fundamental legal standards, sidestepping unresolved jurisdictional challenges, and proceeding with a haste that raised serious doubts about judicial neutrality.

SERG expressed deep shock that the court proceeded to convict Kanu on charges framed under the repealed Terrorism Prevention Act 2013, even though that law has been replaced with the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

The group insisted that Section 36(12) of the 1999 Constitution clearly forbids convicting any citizen on the basis of an offence not defined by an existing written law, noting that using a repealed statute to prosecute and convict anyone renders the entire trial void from the outset.

SERG stated that it is both unconscionable and legally absurd to convict a person—regardless of the allegations—under a statute that no longer exists, arguing that the court’s decision placed convenience above constitutionality and speed above justice.

According to SERG, Justice Omotosho engaged in what it called judicial haste and judicial avoidance by rushing to deliver judgment even when he had been repeatedly informed that several motions, appeals, and jurisdictional challenges were still pending before the Court of Appeal.

The group described the judge’s insistence on proceeding despite these unresolved matters as judicial aggression against due process.

It lamented that the court ignored key legal concerns raised by Kanu, including the illegality of the charges, the prosecution’s failure to respond to defence applications, and the existence of pending appellate matters on issues such as extraordinary rendition, constitutionality, and the validity of the charge sheet.

SERG argued that no court has the authority to proceed with a matter when its jurisdiction is in doubt, especially in criminal trials where liberty is at stake.

The organisation further described the proceedings as a blatant violation of Section 36 of the Constitution, which guarantees fair hearing and adequate opportunity for a defendant to prepare a defence.

SERG faulted the judge’s assertion that Kanu refused to enter his defence, calling it a gross misrepresentation designed to shift blame.

It explained that Kanu only insisted that the court resolve the legality of the charges before he could proceed, noting that this position aligns with established principles of criminal procedure in Nigeria.

According to the group, fair hearing is not a discretionary privilege granted by the court but a constitutional right that must be protected at all times.

SERG maintained that the judgment is fundamentally defective because it is based on a repealed law, ignores pending appeals and unresolved motions, violates constitutional fair hearing requirements, fails to address core jurisdictional questions, and disregards binding appellate precedents.

The organisation said such a “judgment of convenience” has the potential to erode public confidence in the judiciary and escalate national tensions, especially within the already fragile South East region.

Consequently, SERG called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to urgently review the conduct of Justice Omotosho, describing the issues raised by the judgment as too weighty to be overlooked The group also urged the Court of Appeal to promptly intervene and overturn the ruling in order to restore constitutional order and reaffirm the principle that no Nigerian can be prosecuted or convicted under an inoperative law.

Concluding its statement, SERG declared that the judgment is not merely a judicial error but a dangerous subversion of constitutional democracy that must be reversed for the sake of justice, fairness, and national stability.

According to Rt. Hon. Evang. Nnaemeka Aleke, the National Director of Publicity, “This judgment is not just flawed; it offends the law, logic, and the conscience of the nation. It must not stand.”

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has filed Terrorism Charges against seven IPOB key commanders linked to Simon Ekpa before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

This was made known to journalists in a press release signed by Favour Dozie, deputy director, public relations and strategic communications of Department of State Services (DSS).

In the three separate cases, FHC/ABJ/CR/632/2025;

FHC/ABJ/CR/633/2025 and FHC/ABJ/CR/634/2025, filed on 19 November, the seven suspects were accused of receiving funds and other material support from Simon Ekpa and other foreign-based members of IPOB.

A key suspect, Ibrahim Ali Larabo, accused of terrorism financing, is an illegal immigrant from the Republic of Niger, operating a Bureau de change (BDC) without a licence.

He provided financial services for the Simon Ekpa-led proscribed group, receiving and disbursing large sums of money for IPOB terrorism activities in the southeast.

The suspects were established to be IPOB commanders, arms dealers/couriers, ESN fighters, and foot soldiers funded and directed by Simon Ekpa, who has been convicted of terror-related charges and sentenced to six years imprisonment in Finland.

Also, the DSS has successfully prosecuted Ismaila a.k.a Mai Tangaran, the terrorist who coordinated the 2012 attacks on the Police Headquarters in Bompai, Kano State and other critical facilities, resulting in many injuries.

Ismaila was convicted and sentenced by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The trial, which began in 2017, ended on 18 November when Justice Nwite pronounced his verdict.

Ismaila, one of the leaders of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP), was convicted on the four-count charge brought against him by the Department of State Services(DSS) under the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

Justice Nwite sentenced him to 15 years in relation to count one and 20 years on counts two, three and four. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The DSS had earlier filed cases against two internationally-wanted terror suspects – Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Mamuda) and Abubakar Abba (aka Abu Baara) – whose trial will resume before Justice Nwite (of the Federal High Court in Abuja) on 15 January 2026.

The prosecution of Khalid Al‑Barnawi, accused of being the mastermind of the UN complex bombing on 26 August 2011, Al-Barnawi alongside four others, is being prosecuted for his involvement in the bombing.

Five others are arraigned on a nine-count charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja in suit FHC/ABJ/CR/301/2025 over their alleged involvement in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Equally, being prosecuted by the DSS are 10 suspects arrested in connection with attacks in Benue and Plateau states.

The suspects were arrested following President Bola Tinubu’s directive to apprehend the perpetrators.

Also to be arraigned are the recaptured Abdulazeez Obadaki (aka Bomboy), believed to be an internationally known ISWAP leader, who confessed to having masterminded attacks on St Francis Catholic, Owo and Deeper Life Church, Okene and one Musa Abubakar, a key manufacturer and supplier of arms and ammunition, who was arrested in Plateau State.

The DG-DSS, Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, upon assuming office in August 2024, ordered the review of all the cases he inherited.

He also directed that forensic investigations be conducted on these cases to aid diligent prosecution in accordance with Nigerian laws.

In a bid to calm frazzled nerves, the Senate Adhoc Committee on North East/South-East of the Senate National Security Summit 2025, has assured the people of the South East of its resolve to restore normalcy and adequate security in the zone.

Sen. Austin Akobundu, the Chairman of the committee, gave the assurance during the security summit on Thursday in Enugu.

The summit is with the theme: “Strengthening Nigeria’s National Security Architecture: Innovation, Collaboration and Resilience in a Changing World.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the zonal hearing stakeholders were drawn from the traditional and religious institutions, President-Generals of communities, Security agencies, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, civil society, political office holders among others.

He said that the National Assembly would continue to play its role in ensuring that inter-agency collaboration among the security agencies was sustained.

The chairman added that the adequate resources required for the actualisation of all important task of restoring the South East to the path of peace, progress and prosperity, would not only be appropriated but also released as and when due.

He thanked the security agencies, religious leaders, traditional rulers, the media and other stakeholders, for their efforts to end the menace in the region.

“I put this clarion call out to them not to rest on their oars but to continue to work in collaboration with one another until our collective goals are achieved.

“To our men and officers in the frontline, your sacrifices will never be forgotten. You are our greatest assets and heroes in this war against extremism and criminality.

“The Senate takes the issues of your welfare seriously. We will continue to seek ways of ensuring that you are sufficiently motivated to execute this all-important task,” he said.

Explaining the significance of the summit, Akobundu said the Senate resolved to organise a National Security Summit to tackle security issues in the country.

He further explained that the summit would enable Nigerians, including those directly affected by the security situation to make input to the search for a comprehensive and conclusive solution to lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

The chairman pointed out the concerted efforts by stakeholders to stem the tide over the years have yielded or no fruits as the security situation keeps getting worse by the day.

“The consequences of such a trend on the victims and the entire populace can only be imagined. Whole communities are traumatised and displaced, farmlands abandoned and schools disrupted.

“The other grave socioeconomic aftermath on our people including spikes in poverty, hunger, disease, and illiteracy.

“It is on this note that agitators in the southeast must be made to understand in no uncertain terms that violence solves nothing and can never be a pathway to self-determination.

“It can only worsen an already bad situation and we are stronger together,” he said.

He noted that the issues of inequity, injustice, marginalization, unemployment, poverty among others fuelling the agitation for separation must be addressed headlong with sincerity of purpose as a way of curbing the security situation in the region to its barest minimum.

The chairman stressed that the actions of these non-state actors had left the region bleeding as lives were lost, properties destroyed, people displaced.

According to him, schools have no enrollment and even performance in national and international exams where the southeast region had hitherto established itself as an unchallengeable colossus of academic excellence.

“The declaration of Mondays as sit-at-home and the deployment of violence as a strategy by some sections of these agitators have adversely affected the region’s economy and its attendant consequences on our people.

“Unfortunately, not even revered institutions like places of worship, traditional entities and others were spared by the mayhem. The situation is quite worrisome.

“We must, therefore, do everything within our powers to restore normalcy to our highly cherished region and create the enabling environment for our people to thrive,” Akobundu said.

He added that they were in the zone to get more first-hand information on the issue and comprehend it better and work with them to proffer possible, practical, and enduring solutions to the menace.

“The Senate is primed today more than ever before to rely on inputs from this summit to amend and where necessary, repeal existing laws, and make new comprehensive ones to ensure a more secure and prosperous Nigeria”.

In his remarks, the Speaker Enugu House of Assembly, Mr Uche Ugwu, described the summit as an opportunity to listen, understand, and jointly suggest solutions and discover the root cause of insecurity in southeast.

He emphasised the need to address these issues of insecurity with sincerity and courage, stressing that it required partnerships among governments and communities, security agencies,

traditional institutions, youth groups, and civil society organisations.

Noting that open grazing was a ban in southeast, Ugwu called for adoption of modern technology to address open grazing in the country while the community police should be looked into.