Sanwo-Olu gives marching order on pending housing projects

…Inaugurates 233 units in Abraham Adesanya, Ajah

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated the newly completed 233-unit Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate (Parcels A & B) in Ajah, describing the development as a significant milestone in the state’s drive to expand access to affordable and sustainable housing.

The project, delivered through a Public-Private Partnership between the Lagos State Government and Urban Shelter Limited, contains a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom flats, terraces, and semi-detached homes, designed to serve residents across different income levels.

Sanwo-Olu said the event was “more than just a gathering of stakeholders,” noting that it reflects Lagos’ commitment to building a legacy of progressive national advancement consistent with the THEMES+ agenda.

He praised Urban Shelter for its professionalism and adherence to standards throughout the execution of the project, which began in 2019, adding that the partnership demonstrates what can be achieved when public and private institutions collaborate with a shared vision.

The Governor reaffirmed that the state has added nearly 12,000 housing units in the past six years, with more developments nearing completion across Badagry, Ikorodu, Ogombo, Shogotedo Phase II, Ibeshe, and the Egan-Igando axis.

He emphasised the urgency of meeting the increasing housing demand in Africa’s fastest-growing megacity, warning that delays in ongoing projects would no longer be tolerated.

In a direct message to the Ministry of Housing, Sanwo-Olu ordered the Commissioner for Housing to intensify pressure on contractors and joint venture partners to deliver projects on schedule, stressing that Lagos “cannot afford delays at this critical time.”

“People are watching us, and people urgently need these homes. Our mandate is to do more for our citizens. Any form of delay will not be acceptable,” he said.

In his address, the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, described the commissioning as a landmark achievement and a reflection of the administration’s commitment to reducing the state’s housing deficit.

He highlighted that the 233 newly delivered homes were the result of “careful planning, investment, and a relentless pursuit of excellence,” adding that the project underscores Lagos’ determination to uplift communities and improve residents’ quality of life.

Akinderu-Fatai applauded Urban Shelter and the Ministry’s Advocacy and Technical Teams for their diligence, professionalism, and quality oversight, which ensured that the project met Lagos State’s expectations.

He further appealed to other joint venture partners to raise their performance levels and ensure the timely delivery of all ongoing housing projects. He also encouraged interested private developers, particularly those willing to support low-income housing, to collaborate with the state, noting that the Sanwo-Olu administration has consistently demonstrated incentive-driven openness to such partnerships.

During the handover, Sanwo-Olu urged the new residents to uphold high standards of cleanliness, maintenance, and community harmony within the estate.

“You must work together to keep this estate clean and preserve its ambience,” he said. “When government sees this level of maintenance, it becomes encouraged to do more.”

He thanked traditional rulers, stakeholders, and residents who attended despite the earlier rainfall, assuring them that the state would continue expanding developments across all local government areas.

The Governor added that the new estate would maintain its identity as part of the larger Abraham Adesanya Estate in order to ensure continuity and avoid confusion.

“With this commissioning, we are not just delivering homes,” he said, “we are building communities and strengthening the future of Lagos.”