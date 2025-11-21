Regional Security Summit: South-West harps on state policing, indigenous solutions

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As part of efforts to tackle Nigeria’s escalating security challenges, stakeholders in the South West have renewed calls for the adoption of indigenous security solutions and state policing to address the menace.

This position formed the consensus at the South-West Zonal National Security Summit convened in Ikeja by the Senate in collaboration with the Lagos State Government.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, said the ad hoc committee driving the nationwide security consultations held similar sessions across all six geopolitical zones.

He stressed the urgency of strengthening collaboration among security agencies, government bodies, and local communities to forestall further deterioration of the security landscape.

Delivering a message to participants, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Mr Ayodele Ogunsan, reiterated his administration’s commitment to robust security architecture.

He called for a coordinated regional security framework, noting that security is indispensable not only for peace but for Nigeria’s economic survival.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Alara of Ilara in Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, advocated community-based policing, deployment of modern crime-fighting technologies, and the establishment of joint task forces across security agencies.

He further called for the annual recruitment of 30,000 police officers, improved funding, better equipment, and expanded youth employment opportunities to curb restiveness.

The sponsor of the bill establishing the National Security Summit, Senator Ibrahim Jimoh (Ondo South), who holds a doctorate in War Studies, described Boko Haram and terrorism as forms of non-conventional warfare.

He argued that they require a strategic combination of military and civilian approaches rather than brute-force aggression.

Also speaking, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, insisted that state policing remains the most viable path to securing communities across the country.

The summit drew participants from various security formations, including the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Jimoh Olohunwa; traditional and religious leaders; civil society groups; LASTMA; the Neighbourhood Watch; KAI; and other stakeholders.

In a separate intervention, security operatives in the South-West, speaking through the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Jimoh Olohundare, expressed opposition to the establishment of state police.

According to him, existing outfits such as Amotekun in the South-West and the Neighbourhood Watch in Lagos already complement the Nigeria Police Force and should not be duplicated.

He reaffirmed the commitment of all security agencies to protecting lives and property without bias to religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

Civil society organisations represented by Comrade Rasak Olokoba argued that state police would not compete with federal security agencies but complement their efforts at the grassroots, noting that 33,000 police officers cannot adequately secure a population of over 250 million people. He also called for improved welfare and life insurance coverage for security personnel.

Meanwhile, representatives of Christian and Islamic groups urged the government to prioritise better welfare incentives for security operatives, saying this would motivate them to discharge their duties diligently and without fear or favour.