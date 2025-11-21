Realnews 13th anniversary Lecture Series , investiture at Realnews hall of fame held in Lagos

L-r… Publisher /Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Publisher of Pride Magazine Nigeria (Print and Online). Nze,Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, presenting a plaque to the Guest Lecturer, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), during the 13th Anniversary lecture & investiture into the Realnews hall of Fame held at Radisson Blue GRA Ikeja on 19/11/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Vice President of Global Operations /Managing Director Nigeria, Yellow Card Financial Inc., Lasbrey Oludimu; Chief Operating Officer, Intelligence & Security Services Support Sector, Mr Abdul Rahaman Mustapha; Chairman of the Occasion, former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon Justice Ayotunde Phillips; Publisher /Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo, Guest Lecturer, Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), Group Chief Information Security Officer, Access Bank plc. Dr Favour Femi–Oyewole.

L-r Publisher/Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Former Chairman / MD Daily Times, High Chief Tola Adeniyi; Presenting a plaque to Chairman of the Occasion, Former Chief Judge of Lagos State. Hon Justice Ayotunde Phillips.

L-r …Former Chairman / MD Daily Times, High Chief Tola Adeniyi; Compliance Department, Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN), Onah Chimachi; Manager at (CBN) Adesola Adedugbe.

L-r… Former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian Newspaper, Mr Martins Oloja; Deputy Managing Director · THISDAY Newspapers Group, Kayode Komolafe; founder of the Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Joe Femi-Dagunro.

L-r…National President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Charles Eze Anaba, presenting a plaque to the Group Chief Information Security Officer, Access Bank Plc. Dr Favour Femi–Oyewole.

L-r …Publisher of Pride Magazine Nigeria (Print and Online). Nze, Charles Anyiam Osigwe, Commissioner, Information & Strategy. Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso.

Cross Section of Media Executives.

From Middie… Former Chairman / MD Daily Times, High Chief Tola Adeniyi; Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief at NewsreelDaily Newspaper, Mr Seyi Fasugba; former Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Guardian Newspaper, Mr Martins Oloja and others.

R-L… Publisher /Editor of Realnews, Maureen Chigbo; Group Chief Information Security Officer, Access Bank plc. Dr Favour Femi–Oyewole. Vice President of Global Operations /Managing Director, Nigeria Yellow Card Financial Inc., Lasbrey Oludimu; Chairman of the occasion, former Chief Judge of Lagos State.Hon Justice Ayotunde Phillips and other cutting the cake, during the 13th Anniversary lecture on ‘Cybersecurity, illicit financial flows and Achieving Agenda 2063 in Africa’ & investiture into the Realnews hall of Fame held at Radisson Blue GRA Ikeja on 19/11/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.