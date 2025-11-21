Our patience is exhausted – ASSU Taraba Varsity writes Gov Kefas, issues strike alert

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University Branch, has warned Governor Agbu Kefas and the university management to meet its agreement with the union without delay or risk an industrial action.

In a statement released on Thursday, ASUU Chairperson Dr. Joshua Garba Mbave said the union has reached the end of its patience after months of negotiations, adding that it will have no choice but to take “legitimate industrial actions available within the laws of the Nigerian labour system” if there is no action in the coming days.

The statement described the state government’s continued inaction on a binding agreement as a “Breach of Trust,” noting that the situation could disrupt the university’s academic calendar.

The statement read in part: “Unless these issues are addressed immediately and decisively.

The Union will have no alternative but to activate all legitimate industrial actions available within the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Anything less, is an invitation to a crisis entirely of the Government’s making.”

It added: “Arising from a congress meeting held on 19th November 2025, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Taraba State University Branch (ASUU-TSU), is compelled to alert the public, the media, civil society, and all stakeholders that the Government of Taraba State has continued to disregard binding agreements, ignore explicit directives from the Governor, neglect the welfare of academic staff, thereby jeopardizing the quality and sustainability of university education in the State.

“Despite months of dialogue, repeated assurances, and multiple executive directives, the Government’s persistent inaction has now reached an unacceptable and alarming level.

“In a meeting held with the Executive Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, in August 2025, the Government expressly PROMISED that all withheld salaries owed to TSU academic staff would be paid on or before December 2025.

To date, NOTHING has been paid. This continued withholding of legitimate earnings is unjustifiable, inhumane, and a direct violation of agreements made in good faith.

“The accumulated Earned Academic Allowances owed to staff stands at ₦1.7 billion, a figure confirmed and acknowledged by the Government.

Despite several meetings, the Government agreed to pay a mere ₦50 million monthly, starting February 2025, as part of a gradual defrayment plan.

“Shockingly, only one tranche ₦50 million was released in July 2025.

According to the statement, during another meeting in August 2025, the Governor directed the Commissioner of Finance, through the Ministry of Tertiary Education, to immediately produce and submit a

concrete proposal for clearing the ₦1.7 billion EAA backlog.

“To the dismay of ASUU

TSU, the directive was ignored. No proposal, no communication and no action.

This demonstrates a disturbing pattern of official negligence, administrative sabotage, and disrespect for the office of the Governor and the future of the University.

“During the same August 2025 meeting, the Governor gave a direct order to the Head of Service to submit a memo on the establishment of a functional pension scheme for Taraba State University staff within the following week.

“Yet again, the directive was not carried

out. This means that:

a) Thousands of staff have no pension security while giving out their most productive

years.

b) Retiring academics face uncertainty and hardship with the rising cost of living,

c) The University operates without a legally required social protection system, which paints the image of the University and state in bad light.

This level of neglect is unacceptable in any modern educational system and poses a

serious danger to the long-term stability of TSU.

Comrade Joshua said that ASUU-TSU has exercised patience, professionalism, and restraint.

The Union has repeatedly chosen dialogue over confrontation. But dialogue without sincerity has now

been fully exhausted.

He revealed that despite all efforts, the Union is left with no other choice than to consider all

legitimate industrial actions available within the laws of the Nigerian labour system.

The responsibility for any resulting disruption rests squarely on the Government and on

officials who have consistently refused to carry out clear and repeated directives – he said.

“In the face of mounting frustration, broken promises, and repeated violations of agreements, ASUU-TSU wishes to state unequivocally that the Union has reached the limits of patience and goodwill.

“The persistent withholding of salaries, refusal to clear the ₦1.7 billion Earned Academic Allowance backlog, and total neglect of the pension scheme despite explicit directives from the Governor represent not only administrative failure but a deliberate abandonment of responsibility.

“No university system can function, let alone thrive, under such conditions. The future of Taraba State University, its students, and its academic workforce is being placed at unnecessary risk by government officials who have chosen inaction over accountability and silence over duty.

“ASUU-TSU will not stand idly by while staff welfare is eroded, agreements are ignored, and the integrity of public university education is compromised.

“Unless these issues are addressed immediately and decisively, the Union will have no alternative but to activate all legitimate industrial actions available within the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The path forward is clear: honour the agreements, release the salaries, clear the allowances, activate the pension scheme, and restore trust.

Anything less is an invitation to a crisis entirely of the Government’s making.

Aluta without compromise – he concluded.