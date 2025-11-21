Osun 2026: PDP, APC, ADC can’t rescue state from maladministration– APM Chairman

…fixes December 13 for guber primary

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Osun State Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Adewale Adebayo, has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot rescue the State from its present maladministration.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, on Thursday, the State Chairman, APM, Adewale Adebayo, stressed that the residents of the State are tired of the trio, adding that the party will emerge victorious come 2026.

He said, “Osun People are tired of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress(APC) even the African Democratic Congress(ADC) whose part of its leadership is former Governor Rauf Aregbesola have shown that they can not rescue the state from its present maladministration.

“Our doors are open for willing residents and members who are disgruntled in APC, PDP and ADC to join our party, so that together we can put Osun State in an enviable position among the comity of states.

“We are confident that whoever emerges as our flag bearer will win the guber seat; we will defeat the incumbent governor because our membership strength is the youth.”

He, however, disclosed that the Party has fixed December 13, 2025, for its primary election, as activities for the 2026 Osun State Governorship election gather momentum.

Daily Champion recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced August 8, 2026, for the Osun State Governorship election.

“Presently, we have six aspirants jostling for our governorship ticket, out of which one of them will emerge as our flag bearer on December 13.

“We want to charge all our aspirants and members not to employ a campaign of calumny or hatred while canvassing for support ahead of the primary election.”