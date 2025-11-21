Local content: NCDMB reaffirms commitment to sustainable development

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment of achieving sustainable development through capacity training.

Ogbe gave the remark at the close-out ceremony of the NCDMB and Bellazir Limited Training on Fire Alarm, Gas Detection, and Access Control Technologies at Lekki, Lagos.

Ogbe who was represented by the NCDMB Supervisor of Projects, Collins Emuobonuvie, added that building local content is central to achieving sustainable development in the country.

At least 50 trainees from various fields participated in the training session which came to a close on Friday, 21st November, 2025.

Ogbe said, “This training is not just another capacity-building initiative. It is a direct contribution to the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, particularly the administration’s focus on job creation, youth empowerment, and sustainable economic growth through improved safety culture, technical competence, and local content development.

“At NCDMB, we firmly believe that building local capacity is central to achieving sustainable development. The Fire Alarm, Gas Detection, and Access Control Technologies Training align perfectly with our mandate to develop a pool of competent Nigerians capable of taking up skilled roles across the energy value chain. It also strengthens our national capacity in industrial safety, risk mitigation, and facility protection.”

While commending all the 50 trainees who have successfully completed the intensive programme, he added, “Your commitment, hard work, and enthusiasm throughout the training have been truly remarkable. You are now equipped with practical skills that osition you to play an active role in enhancing safety systems, hazard detection, and cess control within Nigeria’s industrial and energy facilities.

“To our trainees, this moment marks not an end but the beginning of your professional journey. We expect you to apply the knowledge and skills you have gained to make a meaningful impact in your workplaces and in the broader oil and gas sector. The Board looks forward to seeing you grow into safety leaders, innovators, and change agents who will strengthen Nigeria’s industrial resilience and safeguard national assets.

He also appreciated the facilitator and all other partners, whose expertise and dedication made the programme a success.

He congratulated the participants on the foundation that have been established, saying always remember that excellence, discipline, and innovation remain the cornerstones of progress.

In her remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Bellazir Energy, Christabel Aniemeka, said, “Over the past few days, you have not only been introduced to cutting-edge technologies but have also delved deep into the critical processes that underpin safety, security, and operational efficiency.

“This training, borne from the strategic collaboration between the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Bellazir Limited, is a testament to our shared commitment to capacity building and local content development.

She therefore thanked the management of NCDMB for unwavering partnership and dedication to fostering indigenous expertise.

She noted the skills acquired through fire alarm systems, calibrating sophisticated gas detectors, or deploying advanced access control solutions are vital.

“They are the tools that will empower you to safeguard lives, protect valuable assets, and ensure operational continuity in critical installations and infrastructures across Nigeria,” she added.

She urged the beneficiaries to take the knowledge and translate it into excellence in their respective fields. “Be the champions of safety and security. Apply the best practices you’ve learned. Be innovators and problem-solvers. Start businesses perhaps and be on the Forbes list per chance!

“Your journey of learning doesn’t end here. The technological landscape is constantly evolving. I encourage you to remain curious, seek continuous professional development, and utilize the networks you’ve built here,” she added.