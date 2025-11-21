Lagos Assembly joins global community to mark Int’l Men’s Day

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday joined the global community to celebrate International Men’s Day during its plenary session held at the Assembly complex.

The motion for the celebration was moved by Hon. Princess Omolara Olumegbon-Lawal.

In her presentation, Hon. Olumegbon noted that International Men’s Day, celebrated annually on 19th November is dedicated to acknowledging men who demonstrate responsibility, sacrifice, and commitment towards the well-being of their families and society. She stressed that men serve as critical role models and that their positive influence on their children contributes significantly to societal development.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Aro Moshood highlighted the numerous challenges men face daily, noting that their efforts often go unrecognized. He recalled how his children excitedly celebrate their mother during International Women’s Day and expressed concern that such recognition is not often extended to men. According to him, men deserve equal celebration for their sacrifices and contributions.

Also contributing, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe emphasized the need for men to celebrate themselves and not wait for external validation. He further proposed that the House consider introducing a bill to amplify and institutionalize the celebration of International Men’s Day within the State.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa commended the motion and urged men across the State to continue upholding noble values. He reiterated that men must remain steadfast, responsible, and committed to providing quality leadership within their families.

“Men are supposed to be role models to their children at all times. They must remain upright, diligent, and committed to securing a better future for their families,” the Speaker said.

He added that men must avoid criminality and maintain integrity, emphasizing that integrity is essential to the honour and respect accorded to men.

In a related development, the House also joined the global celebration of World Children’s Day, observed every 20th of November.