November 21, 2025
Lagos Assembly joins global community to mark Int’l Men’s Day

Realnews 13th anniversary Lecture Series , investiture at Realnews hall of fame…

House of rep committee investigate hearing on implementation , oversight of NAIRA…

Book launch ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire…

Hon. Mustapha Aliyu briefs on upcoming investigation of committee held at the…

Brig Gen Usman says trust, accountability are necessary mechanisms for enhancing civil-military…

Afenifere urges Tinubu to overhaul security architecture, alleges sabotage

TNP: PINL deploys town criers to curb Pipeline vandalism

Strike: NARD confronts FG, says claims on settling 19 out of 20…

House of rep committee investigate hearing on implementation , oversight of NAIRA for Crude Oil Policy with stakeholders held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo099

From left… Members of the committee, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Hon ALLi Adeyemi Taofeek and Hon Boniface Emerengwa, Ad-hoc House Chairman Committee to investigate hearing on the Implementation and Oversight of the NIAIRA for  Crude Oil Policy. During the investigating hearing process with the stakeholders held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja

From left… Members of the committee, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa, Hon ALLi. Adeyemi Taofeek, Hon Boniface Emerengwa Ad-hoc House Chairman Committee to investigate hearing on the Implementation and Oversight of the NIAIRA for _ Crude Oil Policy and Clerk of the Committee, Mr Audu Abdullahi, during the investigative hearing process, with the stakeholders held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

