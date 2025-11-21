November 21, 2025
Photo Gallery

House Committee on Electoral Matters with House Committee on Youth Development to discuss challenges faced by Corp Members who serve as ad-hoc staff held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo031

L—R… Member of the Committee, Hon  Alex  Egbona, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Adamu Yakubu, and Chairman House Committee on Electoral matters  Hon Adebayo Balogun,   during the A -Joint Meeting House Committee on Electoral Matters with House Committee on Youth Development to discuss the Challenges faced by Corp Members who Serve as ad-hoc Staff during the election with a view to Identifying Practical Measures to Improve their Safety Welfare and overall participation in the Electoral Process ,held at the National Assembly Complex  in Abuja.

L—R… Members of the Committee Hon Fuad Laguda, Hon  Alex  Egbona, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Adamu Yakubu, and Chairman House Committee on Electoral matters Hon Adebayo Balogun,  during the Joint meeting of House Committee on Electoral Matters with House Committee on Youth Development to discuss the challenges faced by Corp Members who serve as ad-hoc staff during election with a view to identifying practical measures to improve their safety welfare and overall participation in the electoral process, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTOS: Anayo  Opara.

 

