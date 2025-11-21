November 21, 2025
Trending now

Hon. Mustapha Aliyu briefs on upcoming investigation of committee held at the…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 21, 2025

Brig Gen Usman says trust, accountability are necessary mechanisms for enhancing civil-military…

Afenifere urges Tinubu to overhaul security architecture, alleges sabotage

TNP: PINL deploys town criers to curb Pipeline vandalism

Strike: NARD confronts FG, says claims on settling 19 out of 20…

Naira for crude probe: Reps give 7-day ultimatum to MDAs, key stakeholders…

Uproar in S/East as court sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment

Gov Abiodun mourns as Awolowo’s grandson, Olusegun dies at 62

Senator Daniel remains suspended, Ogun APC ward excos tell NWC

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Hon. Mustapha Aliyu briefs on upcoming investigation of committee held at the Nat’l Assembly in Abuja

by Peter Anayo050

L-R… Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on Power Reform, Hon. Ibrahim Mustapha Aliyu, Clerk of the Committee, Dr. Abubakar Sale and Assistant to the Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Anthony Anthony, during the Chairman’s briefing on the upcoming investigation of the committee, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

President of Botswana, Jonathan, several governors, other to be honoured at Democracy Heroes Awards

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 24, 2025

Editor

Public Hearing on Bills by House of Rep on Inter-Governmental Affairs with Shareholders held in Abuja

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO