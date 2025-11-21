EFCC organizes workshop for journalists, CSOs on Crypto currency frauds, others crimes in Borno

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has organized a one-day Workshop for Journalists and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Borno on cryptocurrency fraud and other related crimes.

Declaring the workshop at the Borno State Hotels, Maiduguri yesterday, the Zonal Director of EFCC, in Maiduguri, CE Aisha Habib said the workshop is to create awareness through community engagement with journalists and Civil Society Organisations on cryptocurrency fraud and other related crimes.

She said that “the workshop is a crucial step in that direction to share insights, practices and strategies to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrency fraud.”

The Zonal Director further said, ” On behalf of the Executive Chairman, I warmly welcome you all to this auspicious event .The current digital and technological era offers immense opportunities for growth but often come with challenges.

As we gather here today, we recognize the importance of staying ahead of the curve and equipping ourselves with the knowledge and tools to face the challenges of modern innovation and advancement”, she stressed.

CE Habib further said “Distinguished guests, ladies & gentlemen. Understanding challenges associated with cryptocurrencies and other emerging financial frauds is what prompted our chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede into organized this training to equip you with the necessary knowledge.

I, therefore, on behalf of the chairman, declare this workshop on fraud and other emerging financial crimes officially open! “,”

” Combating financial crimes and promoting safe and secure financial services

begin with us and require our collective efforts to make a lasting impact in the fight.

Let’s us seize this opportunity to learn from each other, share our experience from the scourge of financial crimes and strengthen our collective efforts to protect the economy and citizens”, she added.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after the workshop, the Zonal Director, Aisha Habib, said “we need community engagements and the media and CSOs are the mirror of society, and you have access to the society.

That is why we organized such a workshop; this issue of cryptocurrency is a global issue.

” The issue of whether Crypto is legitimate or illegitimate is on going. We want to make people to know the advantage and disadvantage of Crypto trading.

That is why we are here to engage you to highlight the issues”, She said.

The Zonal Director said ” the key message is create awareness, be conscious and spread the message.

There is nothing like 200 percent profit, there is no way you can invest 100 and gain 200 percent profit, beware .

There is more financial fraud related to cryptocurrency.”

“Our chairman when he came on board, thought of how we can effectively improve on how we fight corruption through public engagements.

Any company that comes in and is duely registered with CAC has to come to the EFCc and register with our anti laundry department.

We are puting more efforts, we have been doing a lot but is not enough, that is why the current chairman, brought such initiatives for us to reach out to more stakeholders.”, She further said .

“We have tried and secured convictions of many cases. You can go to our website and see the number of cases we have secured convictions on.

We have secured over 4,000 cases this year alone, , we are trying to deter them and also saniitize their business” , Habib added.

She further stressed that the EFCC chairman is committed to. reaching out to many stakeholders as much as possible, as the commission cannot fight corruption and fraud alone

Adding, especially crypto currency fraud, she said that investigations of high-profile cases take longer time due to border issues.

Also, the head of media and communication, EFCC, Mr Leke Oyewale said ” inline with our chairman’s vision we want the people to take ownership of the fight against corruption and fraud.

That’s why we engage the media, CSIs and everybody to fight against corruption, fraud and other crimes”.

He said ” This issues of cryptocurrency frauds and others issues are tearing our nation.

All of us, the EFCC, the media and CSO’s have to join hand together and fight corruption.

Media Houses and CSOs have the platforms to come together to galvanized energy to fight corruption.so that we would have Nigeria of our dream.”

He said just last year, the commission arraigned five Governors and five ministers, stressing that they are not only concentrating on yahoo yahoo boys alone.

He also called on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the commission to fight corruption, stressing that the fight against corruption is a collective one.