Brig Gen Usman says trust, accountability are necessary mechanisms for enhancing civil-military relationship

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman, retired, has stated that truth, trust, transparency and accountability are necessary mechanisms for enhancing better collaboration between the military, media and the civilian population.

Gen. Usman expressed dismay that the relationship between the military and media has been contentious right from the time immemorial due to misconceptions that hinge on misinformation, disinformation, and lack of synergy.

He said both military and the media should see themselves as partners in progress working towards achieving nation building in different perspectives as both have their operational guidelines.

The former Army General made the assertion on Thursday during a media chat fourth quarter 2025, organized by the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-military Affairs, held at Crispan suites and event centre, Rayfield Jos.

Daily Champion reports that the interface titled, “The Nigerian security environment:Role of the strategic communication in strengthening civil-military relations”, aimed at bridging the gap and strengthening strategic communication between the military and media in combating extremism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieut. Gen. Waheed Shaibu, acknowledged the Nigerian Army has continued to explore non-kinetic approaches to address the diverse security challenges facing the country.

The Army Chief, represented by the GOC 3 Division, Major Gen. Eyitayo Oyinlola who doubled as commander Enduring peace, said, It is common knowledge that advancement in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has transformed the media space into a key driver of human interaction at various levels, bringing with it, significant security implications.

“While ICT has its opportunities, the drawbacks are quite profound. These among others include the rapid spread of fake news, while digital platforms can easily be used to amplify disinformation, misinformation and propaganda.”

“Additionally, malicious acts such as disclosure of classified information and weaponization of narratives by dissidents in the media space, pose threats to national security. This has necessitated collaboration between the Nigeria Army and media stakeholders to foster a formidable front against our shared security challenges.”

Lending his thought on the significance of the gathering, the Chief of Civil-military Affairs, Major Gen. MA Etsu-Ndagi, confirmed the theme was carefully selected on the premise of harmonizing patriotic efforts between the Nigerian Army and the media in a joint pursuit of national security objectives.

“As an Army, we are not only committed to safeguarding our nation, but also fostering relationships that promote understanding and unity among our people.

“It is therefore imperative that media stakeholders uphold credible and ethical reporting while mitigating sensationalism, disinformation and misinformation, that can erode public trust”, he mentioned.

However, the second lecture on strategic communication as a tool for countering violent extremism and insurgency was undertaken by Prof. Eze Cosmos, held from department of mass communication, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State.

The interaction which featured discussants cutting across media sector and academia, ended with a called for renewed collaboration between the military and media to enhance the impact of accurate, fair, balanced and responsible reportage.