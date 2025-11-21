Book launch ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire Change” held in Abuja

From left… Author of the book, Bamidele Salam, the wife of the author, Oluwaseyi Bamidele Salam, representative of the President/Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representives), Barrister Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim, Prince Kola Adewusi, Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar and Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, during the launch of the Book ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire Change” at Umar Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society _______________________________ Follow us across our platforms: Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/ You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2