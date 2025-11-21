November 21, 2025
Trending now

Lagos Assembly joins global community to mark Int’l Men’s Day

Realnews 13th anniversary Lecture Series , investiture at Realnews hall of fame…

House of rep committee investigate hearing on implementation , oversight of NAIRA…

Book launch ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire…

Hon. Mustapha Aliyu briefs on upcoming investigation of committee held at the…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, November 21, 2025

Brig Gen Usman says trust, accountability are necessary mechanisms for enhancing civil-military…

Afenifere urges Tinubu to overhaul security architecture, alleges sabotage

TNP: PINL deploys town criers to curb Pipeline vandalism

Strike: NARD confronts FG, says claims on settling 19 out of 20…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Book launch ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire Change” held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0111

From left… Author of the book, Bamidele Salam, the wife of the author, Oluwaseyi Bamidele Salam, representative of the President/Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representives), Barrister Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim, Prince Kola Adewusi, Director General National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar and Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, during the launch of the Book ” The Power of a Teenager: 50 ways to Inspire Change” at Umar Musa Yar’adua Centre in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Interactive Session with the leadership of Fed Character Commission , Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Briefing House of Reps Press corps on a bill for Acts to Establish Nat’l Commission for Technology Transfer, Acquisition held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Service of songs of late mother, Mrs Rachel Onega Chapi held at the Dominion Chapel int’l Church Mararaba Nasarawa

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO