Afenifere urges Tinubu to overhaul security architecture, alleges sabotage

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently overhaul the country’s security architecture following recent attacks in Kwara and Kebbi States.

Afenifere, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi, said that the pattern of attacks suggested sabotage aimed at eroding public confidence in the government.

“The level of insecurity is calling for a thorough overhauling of the country’s security architecture,” Ajayi said.

He noted that sabotage could no longer be ruled out, saying, “high-level complicity, sabotage and attempts to turn the people against the government cannot be ruled out.”

He also attributed the attacks to intelligence leaks and insider collaboration, adding that the sophistication of the operations showed possible insider collusion.

“The sophistication of these attacks shows careful planning by elements versed in military and intelligence operations,” Ajayi said.

He condemned the attack on a Kwara church and the killing of rice farmers in Edu Local Government Area.

The Afenifere spokesman called for thorough investigation into the utilisation of the N6.57 trillion defence allocation in the 2025 budget.

He argued that rising violence conflicted with claims of adequate funding.

Ajayi, who advised Tinubu to immediately implement the National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, urged strict enforcement of the Terrorism Prevention Act across all formations.

He called for intensified internal surveillance by DSS and military intelligence while also urging security scrutiny of illegal mining sites nationwide.

The spokesman advised that serving military officers focus strictly on defence duties while retired veterans should be deployed to support personnel shortages.

He stressed the need to set up state police immediately, with constitutional processes fast-tracked.

Ajayi, who called for regular capacity-building for all security operatives, urged anti-graft agencies to audit defence expenditure regularly.

He cautioned politicians allegedly exploiting insecurity for political gain.

According to him, government must address socio-economic pressures contributing to banditry.

He recommended community-based peacebuilding to curb complicity and sabotage. (NAN)