2027 Elections : APC women support groups endorse Tinubu, Kefas, Haj. Zainab

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Over 20 Women Groups of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Northeast Nigeria under the umbrella of Taraba APC support groups have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President, Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas as Governor and APC National Deputy Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim A.K.A Aunty Zee, for Senator, Taraba North Senatorial Zone come 2027 elections.

Speaking during her endorsement speech, the leader, ‘APC Support Groups’ Sandra Solomon made their positions known at a rally held at NUT House, Jalingo, the State capital.

Solomon who hails from Zing Local Government Area of the State said, Nigeria as a country stands at cross roads where their citizens face economic pressures and security challenges, unemployment among the youths, and lack of equal representation that understands the real challenges on the ground.

Solomon further itemized the core reasons behind their overwhelming endorsement for the continuity of President Tinubu and Dr. Kefas as President of Nigeria and Governor of Taraba State respectively.

She also described Haj. Ibrahim as the candidate of hope and progress stressing that they came out to encourage Haj. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim to come out to contest for Senate, Taraba North in 2027.

“Taraba North needs a representative who will not just warm the seat at the red chambers, thereby making the zone voiceless and less empowered.

The zone needs a Senator who will carry their voices into the Chambers of decision-making loudly, boldly, and with integrity.”,

“And that is why we are here to endorse a candidate who embodies leadership, service and genuine commitment.

A candidate who has shown through action, not just words, that progress is possible. A candidate who listens before speaking and acts before boasting.

A candidate who has the experience, the character, and the courage to represent us at the Red Chambers”,

“Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen, we proudly call and endorse HAJ. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Aunty Zee) Maman Taraba the second for Senate, Taraba North, 2027, Tinubu)/Kefas Nigeria/Taraba, under the platform of APC”

“This endorsement is not just a political gesture, it’s a declaration of trust, it’s a declaration that Aunty Zee had consistently demonstrated the kind of integrity our politics desperately needs, a leader with competence, accessibility, vision, accountability, and generally, a leader per excellence.

At this moment in our history, we must choose a leader who can bring federal opportunities to your constituency.

“My dear brothers and sisters, our vote is our power, our unity is our strength, and our choice for today will shape our tomorrow.

This election is not just about politics, so let us unite, let us mobilize, let us support Haj. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim (Aunty Zee) for Senate, Taraba North, the candidate of hope and progress”, she said.

In an interview shortly, the Special Adviser (S. A) to Haj. Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim, Barrister Nasiru Muhammad described the mammoth crowd of men and women who gathered in solidarity of the endorsements as awesome.

According to him, Hajiya Zainab Abubakar Ibrahim deserves the wishes of the people and that she has the capacity to represent the zone at the National Assembly.